Bellator Uses Conor McGregor Storming the Cage to Promote Tape-Delayed Dublin Card

If you weren’t planning on watching Bellator’s tape delayed fight card from Dublin on Friday night, you may want to rethink your plans now that Conor McGregor is part of the show.

What started as a middle-of-the-road Bellator fight card that was to air on Spike TV on a tape delay due to the time difference between the United States and Ireland took an interesting turn on Friday. The UFC’s biggest star was in attendance and stormed the cage before putting hands on referee Marc Goddard.

McGregor was at Bellator 187 to support SBG Ireland teammate Charlie Ward. After Ward got the win over John Redmond, McGregor climbed up and over the Bellator cage and rushed across to celebrate with his teammate. When he did so, Goddard had some words with McGregor and appeared to direct him out of the cage.

McGregor didn’t take kindly to Goddard’s direction and shoved him before exiting the cage.

As all of this was happening, camera crews were rushing around to record the actions of the biggest athlete in all of combat sports.

Even after he exited the cage, McGregor wasn’t done. He could later be seen skipping around the cage and jumping back on the fence briefly before being rebuked by a commission official, whom McGregor slapped across the face for his efforts.

Again, cameras appeared to be cageside, taking in McGregor’s actions.

Not letting the opportunity slide by, Bellator and Spike have been posting clips of the situation on social media and Youtube, taking advantage of McGregor’s star power to boost a card that wasn’t likely to draw particularly large numbers.

It remains to be seen if their efforts will boost Friday night’s audience on Spike, but it certainly can’t hurt to play the angle with the biggest star in the sport losing his mind at their event.

UFC officials had yet to comment on McGregor’s actions at the time of publication.

