Bellator to Host Fights at NASCAR Races

Bellator on Monday revealed that it would soon begin hosting fights at NASCAR races.

Bellator has partnered with Monster Energy and NASCAR to host a series of fights at select races during the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. It marks the first time in NASCAR’s history that MMA will be included in the pre-race festivities.

“I’m excited to announce Bellator’s partnership with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series,” said Bellator president Scott Coker. “Bellator and NASCAR fans are some of the most passionate in sports and we couldn’t be happier to bring MMA and motorsports together. Monster Energy has been a great partner of ours over the years and we’re excited about the opportunity to integrate our brand into another great sports property within the Monster Energy family. I want to thank Cody Dresser and Hans Molenkamp from Monster Energy for helping put this great partnership together, and I’m looking forward to introducing Bellator to a whole new fan base.”

“MMA is an exciting sport that appeals to a wide demographic,” said Mitch Covington, Vice President of Sports Marketing at Monster. “By partnering with Bellator to bring mixed martial arts to NASCAR, we are able to bring a fresh dynamic to the racetrack and a taste of what Monster Energy is into, allowing us all to connect with a new fan base in relevant and meaningful ways to further elevate the series.”

Bellator is currently scheduled to host fights at four races, including both NASCAR’s championship and all-star race weekends.

Bellator MMA will be featured at the following 2017 NASCAR races:

Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 20

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, August 19

Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 15

Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 19

