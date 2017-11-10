               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dustin Poirier

featuredPoirier and Pettis Make Weight for UFC Norfolk, but One Main Card Fighter Misses

Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Raises Doubt About Defending UFC Belt

Frankie Edgar UFC 211

featuredFrankie Edgar Out of UFC 218 Main Event Against Featherweight Champ Max Holloway

featuredDana White Hints Money is Slowing Conor McGregor’s UFC Return

Bellator to Crown Heavyweight Champion with Grand Prix Tournament in 2018

November 10, 2017
NoNo Comments

Bellator president Scott Coker loves a good Grand Prix tournament and that’s exactly what he has planned to crown a new heavyweight champion in 2018.

Plans were revealed on Friday for an eight-man tournament that will run throughout next year with the winner being crowned the new Bellator heavyweight champion. Coker initially revealed the news to MMAJunkie.

While Coker didn’t reveal a launch date for the tournament, sources have told MMAWeekly that at least one of the fights from the Granx Prix is expected to take place on the upcoming Jan. 20 card featuring a main event between welterweight champion Douglas Lima and former UFC title contender Rory MacDonald.

The launch of the Bellator Grand Prix Tournament will coincide with the promotion’s television home being rebranded from Spike TV to the Paramount Network in early 2018. 

The tournament will not only feature several high profile heavyweight competitors but numerous light heavyweights moving up a division to vie for the championship including Bellator 205-pound king Ryan Bader.Ryan Bader

The eight fighters involved in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix includes:

Fedor Emelianenko

Frank Mir

Matt Mitrione

Roy Nelson

Ryan Bader

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson

Chael Sonnen

Muhammad “King Mo” Lawal

The plan is for the Bellator Grand Prix tournament to play out over the course of 2018 with the champion being crowned in a year-end show in December.

Of course Coker also famously put together the Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix several years ago that ended with Daniel Cormier pulling off an improbable run through the tournament after initially being selected as an alternate.

The tournament pairings are expected to be announced any day now with the fights expected to kick off on Jan. 20.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA