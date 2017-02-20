HOT OFF THE WIRE
Bellator Takes Another Main Event Hit, Liam McGeary Gets New Opponent

Just days after Bellator had to nix its Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione main event, its had to change up another headliner, although not quite as severely.

While the Fedor fight was completely pulled from the Bellator 172 fight card, Bellator 173’s main event is still partially intact, as Liam McGeary has drawn a new opponent. Instead of facing Chris Fields in Friday’s headliner in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the British fighter will now face Serbian Vladimir Filipovic.

Fields had to pull out of the fight due to a problem with the carotid artery in his neck, according to a report by Severe MMA. It is apparently an issue that will clear up on its own, but not in time for the fight.

Liam McGeary - Bellator 134McGeary (11-1) lost the first fight of his career and the Bellator light heavyweight championship in his most recent outing, a unanimous-decision loss to Phil Davis. He’s looking to Friday’s fight to get back on track. 

Filipovic (8-2) has fought primarily in his home country of Serbia, but has finished his opponent in six of his eight victories. The fight with McGeary will be, by far, his most significant step up in competition to date.

  austinsnowman

    And the Bellator curse continues…

               

