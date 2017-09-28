Bellator President Scott Coker Recounts Hugh Hefner’s Association with MMA

Hugh Hefner was a pop culture icon whose reach stretched across the American landscape. Believe it or not, Hefner even had his hand in mixed martial arts at one time.

Does anyone recall Strikeforce at the Playboy Mansion?

The promotion actually held two fight cards at Hefner’s famed home: one in 2007 and then again in 2008.

Hefner passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the age of 91. The founder of Playboy magazine, which he built into a multi-media empire, Hefner passed away at his home, The Playboy Mansion, which played host to the two Strikeforce cards.

“Hugh Hefner represented pop culture in a way that no else could. When he offered to host STRIKEFORCE at the iconic Playboy Mansion back in 2007, we knew that was something we couldn’t turn down,” Strikeforce founder and current Bellator president Scott Coker told UPROXX on Thursday, recounting his former promotion’s relationship with Hefner.

TRENDING > Coach Wants Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 for St. Paddy’s Day

“At that point, it was only our seventh event and we hadn’t been out of northern California yet. We saw it as a great opportunity to promote the sport of MMA alongside one of the most recognized brands in all of entertainment. Hugh was a tremendous supporter of combat sports and I’m proud to have promoted two events at his famed property. I’m very saddened to hear the news today and my thoughts are with Hugh Hefner’s family at this time.”

(Photo courtesy of Wikipedia Commons)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram