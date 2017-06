Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva Weigh-in Video Replay

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

The 28 fighters competing on Saturday’s Bellator NYC pay-per-view event officially weighed in on Friday in New York City. The fight card features three title fights and is headlined by a grudge match between Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz Reportedly Faces Million-Dollar Lawsuit by Former Agents

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram