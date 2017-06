Bellator NYC: Silva vs. Sonnen Full Event Fight Highlights (video)

(Videos courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Check out all the fight highlights from Bellator NYC and Bellator 180, which both took place on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Fight highlights include Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva, Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione, Michael Chandler vs. Brent Primus, Douglas Lima vs. Lorenz Larkin, Aaron Pico vs. Zach Freeman, Phil Davis vs. Ryan Bader, James Gallagher vs. Chinzo Machida, and Heather Hardy vs. Alice Yauger.

