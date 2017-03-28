Bellator NYC is Just the First Step in the Promotion’s Pay-Per-View Strategy

Bellator is preparing to re-enter the pay-per-view arena with Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva on June 24 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

It will have been more than three years since Bellator’s initial attempt at the pay-per-view market with an event that featured Quinton “Rampage” Jackson vs. King Mo Lawal. The card was also supposed to have featured a trilogy fight between then-lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler, but Alvarez suffered a concussion in the lead-up that forced him out.

There won’t be such a lengthy dry spell between offerings now that Bellator is getting back into the pay-per-view market, according to officials.

“This is a new revenue stream for us. It will allow us in time to continue to build up Bellator and put on these amazing fights,” said Jon Slusser, Spike senior vice president of sports and specials, at Tuesday’s Bellator NYC press conference in New York. “I don’t know if we’re talking about the schedule yet, but there will be consistent and regular pay-per-views moving forward as we enter this new line of business.”

The promotion isn’t intending to mimic the UFC model, however. While the MMA juggernaut typically offers at least one pay-per-view event per month, Bellator’s business model calls for a less forced strategy.

“We’re not going to do monthly pay-per-views just to do pay-per-views,” Bellator president Scott Coker explained.

“We’re going to build up fights more like the boxing model. When the timing is right, we’re going to do the big, big fights. So when we can put a big event together, like the one we have on June 24, then we’ll do it as a pay-per-view.”

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva, the promotion’s June 24 pay-per-view return, features Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva and Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione in legend-style offerings, while Bellator champions Douglas Lima and Michael Chandler will also put their belts on the line.

