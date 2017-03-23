Bellator NYC Goes Big with Two Title Fights

In addition to Wanderlei Silva vs. Chael Sonnen and Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione, Bellator NYC is going big with two title fights.

Bellator’s sophomore pay-per-view effort not only features two legends-style fights in the main and co-main events, but will also include welterweight champion Douglas Lima and lightweight champion Michael Chandler putting their belts on the line.

As broadcast details became clearer, so did the fight card for the pay-per-view. Instead of being labeled as Bellator 180, the promotion’s pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden on June 24 will be branded as Bellator NYC: Silva vs. Sonnen. Bellator 180 will serve as a separate event on Spike on the same night, which will lead-in to the pay-per-view.

Bellator NYC will feature the previously announced headlining grudge match between Wanderlei Silva and Chael Sonnen, as well as Fedor Emelianenko’s promotional debut against Matt Mitrione.

The pay-per-view will be rounded out by two title defenses. Lima will put his welterweight belt on the line against newly signed Lorenz Larkin. Chandler, the lightweight champ, will defend against Brent Primus.

TRENDING > Jon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver Convicted, Could Face Life in Prison

“As a fight promoter, my goal is to put together the biggest cards possible for our fans around the world,” Bellator President Scott Coker said. “Bringing an event of this magnitude to a city and arena like New York and Madison Square Garden has been something Bellator, Spike and Viacom have wanted to make happen for quite some time. On June 24, the goal becomes reality, when we put on the biggest event in promotional history, Bellator NYC.”

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva takes place Saturday, June 24 and airs live on pay-per-view beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Prior to the pay-per-view event, Spike will air Bellator 180 live and free on both coasts, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Spike typically airs shows live on the East Coast in the United States, but tape-delayed on the West Coast.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram