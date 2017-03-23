HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - UFC 202

featuredConor McGregor Scores Drastically Reduced Punishment for Bottle Throwing Melee

featuredJon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver Convicted on 29 Counts, Could Face Life in Prison

featuredChael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva Headlines Bellator Return to Pay-Per-View

Georges St-Pierre

featuredHow Many Fights Does Georges St-Pierre Have in Him?

Bellator NYC Goes Big with Two Title Fights

March 23, 2017
1 Comment

In addition to Wanderlei Silva vs. Chael Sonnen and Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione, Bellator NYC is going big with two title fights.

Bellator’s sophomore pay-per-view effort not only features two legends-style fights in the main and co-main events, but will also include welterweight champion Douglas Lima and lightweight champion Michael Chandler putting their belts on the line.

Michael ChandlerAs broadcast details became clearer, so did the fight card for the pay-per-view. Instead of being labeled as Bellator 180, the promotion’s pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden on June 24 will be branded as Bellator NYC: Silva vs. Sonnen. Bellator 180 will serve as a separate event on Spike on the same night, which will lead-in to the pay-per-view.

Bellator NYC will feature the previously announced headlining grudge match between Wanderlei Silva and Chael Sonnen, as well as Fedor Emelianenko’s promotional debut against Matt Mitrione. 

The pay-per-view will be rounded out by two title defenses. Lima will put his welterweight belt on the line against newly signed Lorenz Larkin. Chandler, the lightweight champ, will defend against Brent Primus.

TRENDING > Jon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver Convicted, Could Face Life in Prison

“As a fight promoter, my goal is to put together the biggest cards possible for our fans around the world,” Bellator President Scott Coker said. “Bringing an event of this magnitude to a city and arena like New York and Madison Square Garden has been something Bellator, Spike and Viacom have wanted to make happen for quite some time. On June 24, the goal becomes reality, when we put on the biggest event in promotional history, Bellator NYC.

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva takes place Saturday, June 24 and airs live on pay-per-view beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Prior to the pay-per-view event, Spike will air Bellator 180 live and free on both coasts, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Spike typically airs shows live on the East Coast in the United States, but tape-delayed on the West Coast.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Tonya Evinger on Kunitskaya Rematch: ‘I...

Mar 23, 2017No Comments18 Views

Invicta FC champ Tonya Evinger chats on her controversial first fight with Yana Kunitskaya and the commission's ruling to overturn the initial decision

Conor McGregor - UFC 202

Conor McGregor: Nevada Comm...

Conor McGregor's disciplinary hearing for his part in a

Mar 23, 2017
Luke Rockhold - UFC 199

Luke Rockhold Says UFC Head...

Luke Rockhold is critical of some of the UFC's

Mar 23, 2017

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. ...

UFC officials on Thursday confirmed the promotion's return to

Mar 23, 2017
  • mrman

    Bellator is only going to get bigger, the WME guys are a bunch of cheapskates and have no problem let their fighters walk because they dont want to pay, so bellator will pick them up and slowly start to eat away at the ufc share, lorenzo was a much better businessman but you cant hate on him for selling for 4 billion.

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA