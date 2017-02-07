HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stipe Miocic

featuredStipe Miocic Set to Defend Heavyweight Title at UFC 211

Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie)

featured‘Korean Zombie’ Is Back; Chan Sung Jung Knocks Out Dennis Bermudez (UFC Houston Results)

UFC Houston Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 104: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie Live Results and Fight Stats

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredConor McGregor: ‘UFC Can’t Stop Me’ From Boxing Floyd Mayweather

Bellator MMA Returns to Italy in April

February 7, 2017
No Comments

Bellator President Scott Coker on Tuesday announced that his fast-rising promotion will be revisiting Torino, Italy for Bellator 176, which will be immediately followed by Bellator Kickboxing 5 at the Pala Alpitour on Saturday, April 8.

Less than one year ago, Bellator hosted it’s first-ever international event at the Pala Alpitour in front of a sold-out crowd of over 15,000 fans. Since that show, the company has rapidly and successfully expanded across the globe under the direction of Coker, visiting London, Dublin, Budapest, Israel, Florence and has an event booked in Belfast later this month.

TRENDING > Derek Brunson Says Anderson Silva’s Losses are Due to ‘Unfortunate Events’

The highly anticipated return to Torino will feature MMA action starting with Carrington “Jetsetter” Banks (6-0) vs. Mihail Nica (5-0) in welterweight action as well as Djamal Chan (12-3) vs. Valeriu Mircea (13-4) in a lightweight affair. Additional bouts, including a main event will be announced shortly.

In kickboxing action, Bellator’s female flyweight World Champion Denise Kielholtz (46-3) defends her strap for the first time against ISKA and WKU World Champion Martine Michieletto (34-12-5) in the main event while Giorgio Petrosyan (83-2-2, 1NC) takes on Amansio Paraschiv (23-5-1)

Bellator 176 and Bellator Kickboxing 5 will be aired on SPIKE in America and further broadcast details will be announced shortly.

“We are thrilled to be returning to the amazing city of Torino and once again working with my friend Carlo Di Blasi and his team,” said Coker. “Carlo is a great partner, and we look forward to replicating the success we had in this sold-out arena last year.”

TRENDING > Nate Diaz Responds to Dana White’s UFC Fight Offer

“Oktagon is fortunate to be based in Italy, which is home to the most loyal and passionate sports fans in the world,” said Oktagon President Di Blasi. “The past two co-promotions with Scott and Bellator have been incredibly successful, and I know that this show will be no different.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Conor McGregor - El Chapo

Conor McGregor’s El Chapo Themed Backst...

Feb 07, 2017No Comments30 Views

Go backstage at Conor McGregor's recent Q&A session with the champ's El Chapo themed behind-the-scenes video.

Marcin Tybura

Late Addition Completes UFC...

Just days removed from fight time, the UFC 208:

Feb 07, 2017
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz Responds to Dana ...

UFC president Dana White recently said that Nate Diaz

Feb 07, 2017

Derek Brunson Says Anderson...

Middleweight contender Derek Brunson faces former champion Anderson Silva

Feb 07, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA