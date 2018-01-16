Bellator MMA Partners with Boost Mobile

Bellator is joining forces with Boost Mobile, the undisputed value champion of prepaid wireless, in 2018 beginning with Bellator 192 on Jan. 20 in LA and available on the soon-to-launch Paramount Network. In addition to being featured throughout Bellator broadcasts, the long-term deal will see the wireless carrier as a key partner in the launch of unique virtual reality and digital content opportunities.

“Boost Mobile has strong roots in supporting mixed martial arts and we are excited to get back into the sport with the collaboration with Bellator,” said Peiti Feng, director of brand strategy and marketing communications at Boost Mobile. “This is a perfect partnership for Boost as the sport aligns well with our competitive spirit and will give our brand amplified visibility with Bellator’s passionate and growing fan base.”

“I’m thrilled to have Boost Mobile as a part of the Bellator family,” said Bellator President Scott Coker. “We look forward to teaming up with an industry leader like Boost Mobile, who shares the same enthusiasm for their brand as we do, in a partnership that will create new and exciting promotional opportunities that connect with our passionate fan base.”

Boost Mobile and Bellator have come together to offer exclusive 360° virtual reality content and viewing experiences during televised events. Fans will be closer to the action than ever with special access to fighter walkouts, corner cams, locker rooms and fight footage, as well as custom playlists featuring some of Bellator’s greatest comeback moments hosted on Bellator.com.

Boost Mobile will also be featured prominently throughout the broadcast, including on-screen integration and placement inside the Bellator cage.

Additionally, fans can look forward to meeting their favorite fighters and Bellator personalities during Bellator meet and greets at Boost Mobile locations throughout the year.