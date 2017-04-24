Bellator Inks UFC Vet Valerie Letourneau

Valerie Letourneau has become the latest UFC veteran to ink a deal with Bellator MMA.

Bellator has been aggressive over the past year or so in going after free agents, particularly high-profile former UFC fighters. The promotion’s signings include the likes of Benson Henderson, Ryan Bader, Lorenz Larkin, Rory MacDonald, Michael McDonald, Phil Davis, and several others.

The latest UFC veteran to ink a deal with Bellator is Letourneau. Bellator officials on Monday confirmed the move to MMAWeekly.com, following an initial report by MMA Fighting. She is slated to make her promotional debut later this year in Bellator’s women’s flyweight division.

Letourneau (8-6) started with a strong run in the Octagon, winning her first three bouts. Her decline began when she lost in her bid against UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Letourneau followed the championship loss with defeats at the hands of Joanne Calderwood and Viviane Pereira.

Following her struggles at strawweight, Letourneau sees the 125-pound weight class as a more natural fit.

