HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway

featuredDana White Declares Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway a Done Deal

Holly Holm vs Germaine de Randamie weigh-in - Damon Martin

featuredHistoric Women’s Featherweight Championship Set; But One Bout Nixed (UFC 208 Weigh-in Results)

featuredGermaine de Randamie Looking to Solidify Fighting Career with UFC Title

Stipe Miocic

featuredStipe Miocic Set to Defend Heavyweight Title at UFC 211

Bellator in Talks with Former UFC Broadcaster Mike Goldberg

February 9, 2017
8 Comments

Although it was a shock to many when longtime UFC commentator Mike Goldberg was revealed as one of the casualties of the UFC’s new ownership, WME-IMG, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he could become the latest UFC free agent picked up by Bellator.

Bellator has a full commentary team intact – which includes Sean Grande, Jimmy Smith, and Chael Sonnen – but company president Scott Coker, during a media scrum in London on Thursday, indicated that Bellator has been in talks with Goldberg about a possible role with the promotion.

“He’s somebody that we’ve been talking to,” said Coker. “I’m not sure what’s going to happen there. We have a great play-by-play guy right now.”

He went on to note that, while Grande is the promotion’s play-by-play commentator, there are upcoming dates where Grande’s job with the NBA’s Boston Celtics conflict with Bellator events, perhaps leaving an opening for Goldberg to step through the door.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz Responds to Dana White’s UFC Fight Offer

“I know there’s a few dates that Sean can’t do because he also has commitments for basketball with the Celtics, so I think that Goldie might be a guy that could come in and take some of those dates,” Coker continued.

Kenny Florian and Mike Goldberg

“Wouldn’t it be great to see Goldie and Jimmy and Chael. That would be a nice little play-by-play and color commentary team, but like I said, Sean Grande is our guy.”

Goldberg began working for the UFC in 1997. On Dec. 28 at UFC 207, Goldberg did play-by-play for his final UFC event. The fight promotion opted to not to renew his contract.

Goldberg found out on Dec. 1 that he would no longer be an employee of the UFC. After receiving the news, the Ohio native fulfilled his duties as he always had, opting not to publicly talk about his situation until after his final event.

Admitting that he was shocked when it happened, Goldberg is now free to entertain offers, which includes his recent talks with Bellator.

Aside from his two decades with the UFC, Goldberg has also served as a play-by-play announcer for the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild. At one time during his UFC tenure, Goldberg had been doggedly pursued by the WWE, though he ultimately declined the professional wrestling organization’s overtures.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

UFC 208: Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie ...

Feb 10, 2017No Comments11 Views

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie pay-per-view fight card weighed in on Friday in Brooklyn, New York.

Holly Holm vs Germaine de Randamie UFC 208 Media Faceoff

5 Reasons Why We Don’...

The UFC needs a women's featherweight division, but we

Feb 10, 2017
Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway

Dana White Declares Jose Al...

UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo will make the first

Feb 10, 2017
Holly Holm UFC 193

Watch the UFC 208 Weigh-in ...

Watch the UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie ceremonial

Feb 10, 2017
  • rcard53762

    Why, he was the worst announcer in the UFC. He got corrected by Joe Rogan every fight.

  • Jim Mitchell

    He would be better than having to listen drama queen Sonnen!

  • Scatter brained douche canoe

  • Heck Ramsey

    Interdasting.

  • TheCerealKiller

    Continuing to be the UFC Graveyard. I don’t understand why Bellator wants to be know as this?

    • Kay Fab

      they have no choice if they want to survive, i do understand your point no one is going to buy a ppv headlined by Shamrock vs Gracie 20 years in the making. They do have some good fighters but they also have a lot of has been UFC fighters. They signed Kostech after a 5 fight losing streak so they are desperate for ratings.

    • deepgrim

      come seriously they are building their brand, some of the old ufc fighters still have a big fan base and with them they can help get their own talent seen by new fans to bellator. At the minute they need these faces to get a bit of publicity but you can see already that they are starting to get fighters that were still relevant in the ufc when they left like benson, phil davis, bader, rory.

      • TheCerealKiller

        Bader and Rory, the others have no draw power and they don’t have any talent for them to fight. Bader vs Davis and Rory vs ??

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA