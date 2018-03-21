Bellator Champ Brent Primus Apologizes for Bailing on Michael Chandler Fight

Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus had been slated to rematch the man he took the belt from, Michael Chandler, in the Bellator 197 main event on April 13 in St. Charles, Mo., but had to pull out of the fight because of a knee injury.

Shortly after the news broke, Primus issued an apology, though he fell short of apologizing to Chandler with whom he doesn’t have a very friendly relationship.

Chandler wasn’t left high and dry, however, as Bellator quickly rebooked him in a fight with Brandon Girtz. Chandler vs. Girtz is expected to serve as the new Bellator 197 main event.

In his apology, Primus explained that he tried to rest his injury and give it a little time to recover so that he could remain in the fight, but he was in no condition to remain in the fight. He did, however, promise that he wouldn’t be sidelined for long and had every intention of returning soon to fight Chandler.

TRENDING > Injury Derails Bellator 197 Title Fight, but Michael Chandler Remains in Main Event

Brent Primus’ Apology for Withdrawing from Bellator 197 Headliner

This sport is full of ups and downs. This past week has been a real low. I’ve trained and faught through injuries multiple times but this time was different. I tried moving around and shadow boxing after taking a week off and it just wasn’t possible. I would really like to apologize to Bellator MMA, all my coaches that put so much work in with me, all my sponsors, all my family and friends that bought airfare and tickets. There’s not a man in this world that I would rather fight than Michael Chandler. It’s going to happen sooner than later!