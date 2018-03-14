Bellator 200 Adds British Reality TV Star to Main Card Line-Up

Bellator is proud to announce that reality star turned MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers (3-0) will make his promotional debut on the main card of historic Bellator 200 against Ash Griffiths (4-5) at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London on Friday, May 25.

Fighting out of Newcastle, England, Chalmers steps inside the Bellator cage following three first-round stoppage victories under the direction of BAMMA. Chalmers is a well-known cast member of MTV’s British reality television series “Geordie Shore,” having appeared for 10 seasons beginning in 2014, as well as MTV’s “Ex on the Beach.” He would go on to make his MMA debut in 2017, winning his first bout via submission in the first round. “The Joker” has since defeated two other opponents in under a minute and now looks to take the next step in his professional career.

Griffiths turned pro in 2013, fighting regionally in England, prior to making his debut with Bellator last year during the main card of Bellator 191 in Newcastle. Hailing from Willington, England, the nine-fight veteran provides a tough test for the newcomer. Fans can expect fireworks, when these two compete for bragging rights in front of their U.K. crowd.

The catchweight contest joins a stacked card that already includes a Bellator middleweight title matchup pitting current champ Rafael Carvalho (15-1) against Gegard Mousasi (43-6-2), a rematch betweenheavyweight fan-favorites Mirko Cro Cop (36-11-2, 1 NC) and Roy Nelson (23-15), while former titleholder Phil Davis (18-4) takes on Linton Vassell (18-6) in a light heavyweight matchup and undefeated British striker Michael “Venom” Page (12-0) meets David “The Caveman” Rickels (19-4, 2 NC) at welterweight.

Tickets for the event are on sale now at The SSE Arena, Wembley Box Office (0844 815 0815), Ticketmaster.com, ssearena.co.uk and axs.com. Bellator 200 will be broadcast on Paramount Network at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and globally on the Bellator Mobile App. The main card is now complete, additional preliminary contests will be announced in coming weeks.

Complete Bellator 200 Main Card

Middleweight World Title Bout: Rafael Carvalho (15-1) vs. Gegard Mousasi (43-6-2)

Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Mirko Cro Cop (36-11-2, 1 NC) vs. Roy Nelson (23-15)

Light Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Phil Davis (18-4) vs. Linton Vassell (18-6)

Welterweight Main Card Bout: Michael Page (12-0) vs. David Rickels (19-4, 2 NC)

163-Pound Catchweight Main Card Bout: Aaron Chalmers (3-0) vs. Ash Griffiths (4-5)

*Card subject to change