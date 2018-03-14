HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 Exclusive Interview

featuredRose Namajunas: Using Her Gift for Change

featuredRonda Rousey Essentially Closes the Door on Ever Returning to the UFC Again

TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Still Targeting TJ Dillashaw at UFC 226

Georges St-Pierre over McGregor and Bisping

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Fighting for Legacy, Insists Conor McGregor Doesn’t Fit the Bill

Bellator 200 Adds British Reality TV Star to Main Card Line-Up

March 14, 2018
NoNo Comments

Bellator is proud to announce that reality star turned MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers (3-0) will make his promotional debut on the main card of historic Bellator 200 against Ash Griffiths (4-5) at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London on Friday, May 25.

Fighting out of Newcastle, England, Chalmers steps inside the Bellator cage following three first-round stoppage victories under the direction of BAMMA. Chalmers is a well-known cast member of MTV’s British reality television series “Geordie Shore,” having appeared for 10 seasons beginning in 2014, as well as MTV’s “Ex on the Beach.” He would go on to make his MMA debut in 2017, winning his first bout via submission in the first round. “The Joker” has since defeated two other opponents in under a minute and now looks to take the next step in his professional career.

Griffiths turned pro in 2013, fighting regionally in England, prior to making his debut with Bellator last year during the main card of Bellator 191 in Newcastle. Hailing from Willington, England, the nine-fight veteran provides a tough test for the newcomer. Fans can expect fireworks, when these two compete for bragging rights in front of their U.K. crowd.

TRENDING > Scott Coker Addresses Controversy Around Mirko Cro Cop Signing

The catchweight contest joins a stacked card that already includes a Bellator middleweight title matchup pitting current champ Rafael Carvalho (15-1) against Gegard Mousasi (43-6-2), a rematch betweenheavyweight fan-favorites Mirko Cro Cop (36-11-2, 1 NC) and Roy Nelson (23-15), while former titleholder Phil Davis (18-4) takes on Linton Vassell (18-6) in a light heavyweight matchup and undefeated British striker Michael “Venom” Page (12-0) meets David “The Caveman” Rickels (19-4, 2 NC) at welterweight.

Tickets for the event are on sale now at The SSE Arena, Wembley Box Office (0844 815 0815), Ticketmaster.com, ssearena.co.uk and axs.com. Bellator 200 will be broadcast on Paramount Network at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and globally on the Bellator Mobile App. The main card is now complete, additional preliminary contests will be announced in coming weeks.

Bellator MMA World Championship Belt

Complete Bellator 200 Main Card

  • Middleweight World Title Bout: Rafael Carvalho (15-1) vs. Gegard Mousasi (43-6-2)
  • Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Mirko Cro Cop (36-11-2, 1 NC) vs. Roy Nelson (23-15)
  • Light Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Phil Davis (18-4) vs. Linton Vassell (18-6)
  • Welterweight Main Card Bout: Michael Page (12-0) vs. David Rickels (19-4, 2 NC)
  • 163-Pound Catchweight Main Card Bout: Aaron Chalmers (3-0) vs. Ash Griffiths (4-5)

*Card subject to change

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Dublin
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA