Bellator 197 Weigh-in Video & Results: Michael Chandler vs. Brandon Girtz Gets Green Light

Bellator 197: Chandler vs. Girtz got the green light on Thursday after main eventers Michael Chandler and Brandon Girtz hit the mark on the scale, making their headlining lightweight bout official.

The Bellator 197 weigh-in went off without a hitch, save for one preliminary bout. Joe Royce came in well above the mark for his featherweight fight with Cort Wahle, tipping the scale at 151 pounds, which is a full five pounds above the 146-pound limit for a non-title fight.

Bellator 197: Chandler vs. Girtz takes place on Friday, April 13 at The Family Arena in St. Charles Mo. The event will be broadcast live and free on Paramount Network (formerly Spike) at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and globally on the Bellator Mobile App.

Bellator 197: Chandler vs. Girtz Weigh-in Results

Lightweight Main Event: Michael Chandler (155.3) vs. Brandon Girtz (156)

Featherweight Co-Main Event: Justin Lawrence (145.8) vs. A.J. McKee (145.8)

Welterweight Main Card Bout: Devon Brock (160) vs. Baby Slice (159.8)

Welterweight Main Card Bout: Joaquin Buckley (168.3) vs. Logan Storley (170.6)

141-Pound Catchweight Preliminary Bout: A.J. Siscoe (140.6) vs. Justin Robbins (135.6)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Jeff Crotty (170.8) vs. Jordan Dowdy (170.3)

Women’s Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Juliana Velasquez (126) vs. Rebecca Ruth (125.3)

165-Pound Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Zak Bucia (164.9) vs. Derek Anderson (164.2)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Josh Sampo (135.4) vs. Dominic Mazzotta (135.4)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Eric Ellington (135.4) vs. Jordan Howard (136)

189-Pound Catchweight Preliminary Bout: DeWayne Diggs (186.8) vs. Adam Cella (189)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Cort Wahle (144.9) vs. Joe Roye (151)*

*Roye did not make weight