Bellator 196: Benson Henderson – In Focus

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Get to know Benson “Smooth” Henderson before he headlines Bellator 196 on April 6 against Roger Huerta.

Former UFC and WEC lightweight champion Benson Henderson rose to the top of the sport in 2012 when he defeated Frankie Edgar to win the UFC 155-pound title. He defended the belt three times before losing to Anthony Pettis at UFC 164. He fought for the last time in the UFC octagon in 2015. On a two-fight winning streak as a welterweight, Henderson inked a deal with Bellator MMA and made his promotional debut in April 2016 in a title bout against Andrey Koreshkov. He was defeated by unanimous decision and returned to the lightweight division in his next outing. After finishing Patricio Freire, Henderson faced Michael Chandler in a lightweight title fight. He lost via split decision.

Henderson is on a two-fight losing streak. Both losses were by split decision. He plans to get back in the win column and on the road back to a title fight when he faces Huerta at Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary.