HOT OFF THE WIRE
TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

featuredDana White: T.J. Dillashaw vs. Demetrious Johnson ‘Is Not Happening’

Felice Herrig

featuredFelice Herrig Believes a Win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz Should Earn Her a Title Shot

Alexander Volkov - UFC victory

featuredMMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings Update, March 21: Alexander Volkov Makes a Big Leap

Michael Chiesa UFC on FOX 19

featuredMichael Chiesa on Referee Mario Yamasaki: ‘The Guy Is Just Unfit to Officiate Fights’

Bellator 196: Benson Henderson – In Focus

March 24, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Get to know Benson “Smooth” Henderson before he headlines Bellator 196 on April 6 against Roger Huerta.

Former UFC and WEC lightweight champion Benson Henderson rose to the top of the sport in 2012 when he defeated Frankie Edgar to win the UFC 155-pound title. He defended the belt three times before losing to Anthony Pettis at UFC 164. He fought for the last time in the UFC octagon in 2015. On a two-fight winning streak as a welterweight, Henderson inked a deal with Bellator MMA and made his promotional debut in April 2016 in a title bout against Andrey Koreshkov. He was defeated by unanimous decision and returned to the lightweight division in his next outing. After finishing Patricio Freire, Henderson faced Michael Chandler in a lightweight title fight. He lost via split decision.

TRENDING > Injury Derails Bellator 197 Title Fight, but Michael Chandler to Remain in New Main Event

Henderson is on a two-fight losing streak. Both losses were by split decision. He plans to get back in the win column and on the road back to a title fight when he faces Huerta at Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA