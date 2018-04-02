Bellator 196 and Bellator Kickboxing 9 Fight Cards Finalized

Bellator has announced completed cards for both Bellator 196 and Bellator Kickboxing 9, which take place this Friday, April 6 at BOK Hall in Budapest, Hungary and airs on Paramount Network.

The headliner for Bellator 196 will see former world champion Benson Henderson (24-8) in a lightweight matchup against Roger Huerta (24-9-1, 1 NC), who returns to Bellator for the first time since 2010. On the kickboxing side of things, Raymond Daniels (33-3) defends his welterweight crown against Djibril Ehouo (38-9-2) in the headliner of Bellator Kickboxing 9.

With marquee victories over Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone (x2), Frankie Edgar (x2), Gilbert Melendez and Jorge Masvidal, Glendale, Ariz.’s “Smooth” Benson Henderson looks to add another name to his already-impressive resume. The former UFC and WEC champ owns a win over a Patricio “Pitbull” inside the Bellator cage and is looking to make a statement on his way back to title contention when he meets Roger Huerta on April 6 in Budapest, Hungary. Fighting out of Austin, Texas, the 34-year-old Los Angeles native returns to Bellator for the first time since facing Eddie Alvarez at Bellator 33. The first MMA fighter to ever appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated, Huerta’s entertaining fight style saw him memorably defeat Clay Guida and Leonard Garcia. Now, fresh off of two consecutive victories, “El Matador” is not shying away from elite competition for his first fight of 2018.

Bellator 196: Henderson vs. Huerta Fight Card

Lightweight Main Event: Benson Henderson (24-8) vs. Roger Huerta (24-9-1, 1 NC)

Featherweight Co-Main Event: Adam Borics (6-0) vs. Teodor Nikolov (11-1)

Women’s Flyweight Main Card Bout: Denise Kielholtz (1-1) vs. Petra Castkova (3-2)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Brian Moore (10-6) vs. Giorgio Belsanti (7-6-1)

175-Pound Catchweight Main Card Bout: Ed Ruth (4-0) vs. Ion Pascu (17-7)

Preliminary Card:

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Norbert Novenyi (1-0) vs. Mehmet Yueksel (2-3)

Bellator Kickboxing 9 Fight Card

Welterweight World Title Bout: Raymond Daniels (33-3) vs. Djibril Ehouo (38-9-2)

Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Alexey Ignashov (85-21) vs. Dzevad Poturak (53-30-3)

Women’s Flyweight Main Card Bout: Sabriye Sengul (12-1) vs. Renata Rakoczi (17-4)

163-Pound Catchweight Main Card Bout: John Wayne Parr (99-32) vs. Eder Lopes (10-2)

Women’s Featherweight Main Card Bout: Jorina Baars (44-0-3) vs. Athina Evmorfiadi (10-3)

Preliminary Card: