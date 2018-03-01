Bellator 195 Weigh-in Results and Video: Darrion Caldwell and Leandro Higo Make Weight

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Bellator bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell is set to put his belt on the line for the first time following Thursday’s Bellator 195 weigh-ins.

Caldwell was just under the limit, stepping on the scale at 134.7 pounds. His opponent, Leandro Higo, also easily made the mark, weighing 134.2 pounds.

The Bellator 195 co-main event could feature the next challenger to whomever wins Friday’s headlining bout. Former bantamweight champion Joe Warren and longtime contender Joe Taimanglo each weighed 135.8 pounds for their non-title fight. Both men have consistently remained at the top of the division and the winner makes a strong case for the next challenge, regardless of who wins the main event.

TRENDING > Jon Jones Will Never Admit to Being a Cheater

Bellator 195: Caldwell vs. Higo takes place on Friday, March 2, at WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, Okla., and airs live on Paramount Network (formerly Spike).

Bellator 195: Caldwell vs. Higo Weigh-in Results