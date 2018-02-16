Bellator 194: Roy Nelson vs. Matt Mitrione (Countdown, Episode 2)

(Video courtesy of Bellator MMA)
Take an in-depth look at Bellator 194, which features the second quarterfinal match-up of the Heavyweight Grand Prix, pitting Roy Nelson against Matt Mitrione. This is the second episode of a two-part series leading up to the fight. You can watch the Countdown to Bellator 194 Episode 1 here.
In advance of Bellator 194 at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut and airing on Paramount Network Friday, Feb. 16, Bellator is proud to present Bellator Countdown. This two-part series offers a behind-the-scenes look at Roy “Big Country” Nelson and Matt Mitrione as they prepare for their rematch in the first round of the 2018 Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix.
TRENDING > Dana White Rips Referee Mario Yamasaki, Promises ‘You’re Not Going to See Him Again’