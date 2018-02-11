Bellator 194: Roy Nelson vs. Matt Mitrione (Countdown, Episode 1)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 11, 2018
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Take an in-depth look at Bellator 194, which features the second quarterfinal match-up of the Heavyweight Grand Prix, pitting Roy Nelson against Matt Mitrione. This is the first episode of a two-part series leading up to the fight.

In advance of Bellator 194 at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut and airing on Paramount Network Friday, Feb. 16, Bellator is proud to present Bellator Countdown. This two-part series offers a behind-the-scenes look at Roy “Big Country” Nelson and Matt Mitrione as they prepare for their rematch in the first round of the 2018 Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix.

(Video courtesy and permission of Bellator MMA)

               

