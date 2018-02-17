Bellator 194 Highlights: Roy Nelson Not Happy Losing Decision to Matt Mitrione

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Matt Mitrione avenged his loss to Roy Nelson from several years prior, taking a majority-decision nod from the judges at Bellator 194 on Friday in Uncasville, Conn.
Not only did Mitrione get the better of Nelson, but Heather Hardy, despite getting docked 20-percent of her fight purse for coming in 0.25 pounds over the limit for her fight, got the win over fellow boxing champion Ana Julaton.
In the Bellator 194 co-main event, lightweight contender Patricky “Pitbull” Freire made quick work of Derek Campos, taking him out midway through the first round.
Bellator 194: Nelson vs. Mitrione Results
- Matt Mitrione def. Roy Nelson by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Patricky Freire def. Derek Campos by TKO (punches) at 2:23, R1
- Heather Hardy def. Ana Julaton by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
- Vadim Nemkov def. Liam McGeary by TKO (leg kicks) at 4:02, R3
- Tywan Claxton def. Jose Perez by TKO (elbows) at 3:39, R2
- Ross Richardson def. Ronie Arana Leon by TKO (punches) at 1:41, R2
- Mike Kimbel def. Geoffrey Then by TKO (slam and punches) at 1:03, R1
- Regivaldo Carvalho def. Thomas English by KO (punches) at 0:17, R1
- Jarod Trice def. Walter Howard by majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)
- Marcus Surin def. Dean Hancock by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:50, R2
- Kastriot Xhema def. Peter Nascimento by TKO (punches) at 3:52, R1
- Pat Casey def. Tyler Hamilton by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)