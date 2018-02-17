Bellator 194 Highlights: Roy Nelson Not Happy Losing Decision to Matt Mitrione

Matt Mitrione avenged his loss to Roy Nelson from several years prior, taking a majority-decision nod from the judges at Bellator 194 on Friday in Uncasville, Conn.

Not only did Mitrione get the better of Nelson, but Heather Hardy, despite getting docked 20-percent of her fight purse for coming in 0.25 pounds over the limit for her fight, got the win over fellow boxing champion Ana Julaton.

In the Bellator 194 co-main event, lightweight contender Patricky “Pitbull” Freire made quick work of Derek Campos, taking him out midway through the first round.

Bellator 194: Nelson vs. Mitrione Results