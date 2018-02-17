Bellator 194 Highlights: Roy Nelson Not Happy Losing Decision to Matt Mitrione

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Matt Mitrion punching Roy Nelson at Bellator 194

February 17, 2018
Matt Mitrione avenged his loss to Roy Nelson from several years prior, taking a majority-decision nod from the judges at Bellator 194 on Friday in Uncasville, Conn.

Not only did Mitrione get the better of Nelson, but Heather Hardy, despite getting docked 20-percent of her fight purse for coming in 0.25 pounds over the limit for her fight, got the win over fellow boxing champion Ana Julaton.

In the Bellator 194 co-main event, lightweight contender Patricky “Pitbull” Freire made quick work of Derek Campos, taking him out midway through the first round.

Bellator 194: Nelson vs. Mitrione Results

  • Matt Mitrione def. Roy Nelson by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Patricky Freire def. Derek Campos by TKO (punches) at 2:23, R1
  • Heather Hardy def. Ana Julaton by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Vadim Nemkov def. Liam McGeary by TKO (leg kicks) at 4:02, R3
  • Tywan Claxton def. Jose Perez by TKO (elbows) at 3:39, R2
  • Ross Richardson def. Ronie Arana Leon by TKO (punches) at 1:41, R2
  • Mike Kimbel def. Geoffrey Then by TKO (slam and punches) at 1:03, R1
  • Regivaldo Carvalho def. Thomas English by KO (punches) at 0:17, R1
  • Jarod Trice def. Walter Howard by majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)
  • Marcus Surin def. Dean Hancock by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:50, R2
  • Kastriot Xhema def. Peter Nascimento by TKO (punches) at 3:52, R1
  • Pat Casey def. Tyler Hamilton by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

               

