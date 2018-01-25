HOT OFF THE WIRE
Bellator 193 Weigh-in Results & Video: Main Event Fighter Misses the Mark

January 25, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

The Bellator 193: Larkin vs. Gonzalez line-up is finalized following a rocky weigh-in on Thursday in Temecula, Calif. Bellator 193 takes place at the Pechanga Resort and Casino and is headlined by a catchweight bout between Lorenz Larkin and Fernando Gonzalez.

Though their bout had been agreed to be at a 180-pound catchweight, Gonzalez still missed the mark for the Bellator 193 headlining bout with Larkin, who hit the mark dead-on. It marks the third consecutive bout for which Gonzalez has missed the mark. 

Gonzalez was fined 20-percent of his fight purse, according to a report by MMAJunkie.com. Half of the fine goes to Larkin, while the other half goes to the California State Athletic Commission. If Gonzalez wins the bout, under the new rules instituted in California, he would then forfeit 20-percent of his win bonus to Larkin.

Larkin enters his main event match-up against Gonzalez following must-see bouts against Douglas Lima and Paul Daley in 2017. Now, “Da Monsoon” looks to add to his impressive resume – which includes marquee wins over Robbie Lawler, Santiago Ponzinibbio, Jorge Masvidal and Neil Magny and stoppages in 11 out of 18 victories – by adding the name of a competitor that has nearly 50 fights as a professional.

Thirty-three-year-old Gonzalez will enter the Bellator cage for the ninth time in his nearly 15-year professional career. Gonzalez has seen a great deal of success since joining forces with Bellator MMA, having collected seven victories over an eight-fight, four-year span. Gonzalez has come on strong as of late, tallying 10 wins over his last 13 bouts, including a pair of first round knockouts. With 17 of his 27 career victories coming by way of knockout or submission, “The Menifee Maniac” will look to see his win-streak continue following his recent success against Brennan Ward at Bellator 193.

Bellator 193: Larkin vs. Gonzalez Weigh-in Results

Main Card

  • Lorenz Larkin (180) vs. Fernando Gonzalez (180.3)
  • J.J. Ambrose (155.7) vs. Saad Awad (155.4)
  • Kendall Grove (185.7) vs. A.J. Matthews (183)
  • Steve Kozola (155.8) vs. Jake Smith (156)

Preliminary Card

  • Ben Beebe (263.8) vs. Everett Cummings (257.4)
  • Demarcus Brown (153.9) vs. Joshua Jones (155.8)
  • Chris Herrera (184.8) vs. Moses Murrietta (183.8)
  • Julio Aguilera (143.4) vs. Mike Andaya (146)
  • Tim Riscen (136) vs. Mark Vorgeas (138.8)
  • Justin Lawrence (145.1) vs. Andrew Natividad (143.7)
  • Tyrell Fortune (239.7) vs. Joe Hernandez (259)
  • Tyree Fortune (214) vs. Michael Quintero (211.7)

               

