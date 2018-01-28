Bellator 193 Fight Highlights: Lorenz Larkin Routes Fernando Gonzalez

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 28, 2018
The Bellator MMA cage was at Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California on Friday for Bellator 193. It was the promotion’s second event of 2018 and was headlined by a catchweight bout between Lorenz Larkin and Fernando Gonzalez. Larkin made his anticipated Bellator MMA debut last June and was defeated in his first two outings with the promotion. He broke the trend against Gonzalez and picked up his first Bellator MMA win.

Bellator 193: Larkin vs. Gonzalez Results

  • Lorenz Larkin def. Fernando Gonzalez by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Saad Awad def. J.J. Ambrose by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • AJ Matthews def. Kendall Grove by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
  • Jake Smith def. Steve Kozola by KO (punches) at 0:57, R1
  • Tyrell Fortune def. Joe Hernandez by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
  • Tyree Fortune def. Michael Quintero by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

               

