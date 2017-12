Bellator 192: Rampage Jackson vs. Chael Sonnen Hype Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

The first bout of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix takes place at Bellator 192 on Jan. 20 when for UFC champion Rampage Jackson takes on Chael Sonnen in Inglewood, Calif.

While neither is a favorite to win the Grand Prix, Rampage and Sonnen have lengthy histories in mixed martial arts, filled with numerous marquee moments.

Check out some of Rampage and Sonnen’s best Bellator highlights.