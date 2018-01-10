HOT OFF THE WIRE
Big John McCarthy

featuredBig John McCarthy Explains Move from Refereeing to the Bellator Broadcast Booth

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor weigh-in

featured2017 Story of the Year: Conor McGregor Lands Floyd Mayweather Fight

Colby Covington weigh-in

featured2017 Breakout Fighter of the Year: Colby Covington

Stipe Miocic - UFC 220

featuredStipe Miocic: The Champ is Here to Stay

Bellator 192 Media Call: ‘This One Isn’t Rocket Science!’

January 10, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima will put his welterweight title on the line against UFC import Rory MacDonald in the Bellator 192 main event on Jan. 20 in Los Angeles. In addition to the title fight, Bellator 192 also features the opening round of the promotion’s Heavyweight Grand Prix, a showdown between Rampage Jackson and Chael Sonnen.

TRENDING > Big John McCarthy Explains Move into the Bellator Broadcast Booth

Ahead of their respective bouts at Bellator 192; Lima, MacDonald, Rampage, and Sonnen faced each other in the Bellator 192 media call that also included company president Scott Coker.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA