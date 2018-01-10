Bellator 192 Media Call: ‘This One Isn’t Rocket Science!’

Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima will put his welterweight title on the line against UFC import Rory MacDonald in the Bellator 192 main event on Jan. 20 in Los Angeles. In addition to the title fight, Bellator 192 also features the opening round of the promotion’s Heavyweight Grand Prix, a showdown between Rampage Jackson and Chael Sonnen.

Ahead of their respective bouts at Bellator 192; Lima, MacDonald, Rampage, and Sonnen faced each other in the Bellator 192 media call that also included company president Scott Coker.