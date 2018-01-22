Bellator 192 Fight Highlights: Chael Sonnen Overcomes 31 Pounds to Topple Rampage

Bellator 192 descended upon Inglewood, Calif., on Saturday night, kicking off the fight promotion’s 2018 and launching the Paramount Network, the rebranding of Spike TV.

The Bellator 192 fight card was headlined by Chael Sonnen overcoming a 31-pound weight differential to upset Rampage Jackson in the opening bout of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix. Rory MacDonald came to Bellator to become a world champion and just two fights into his tenure, the former UFC contender took the title from Douglas Lima. Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler also took a turn toward reclaiming the belt by defeating a game Goiti Yamauchi.

Check out the full Bellator 192: Rampage vs. Sonnen fight highlights from Saturday night’s event.

Bellator 129: Rampage vs. Sonnen Official Results

Main Card:

Chael Sonnen def. Rampage Jackson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Rory MacDonald def. Douglas Lima by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-45, 49-46)

Michael Chandler def. Goiti Yamauchi by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)

Aaron Pico def. Shane Kruchten by knockout at 0:37, R1

Henry Corrales def. Georgi Karakhanyan by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card: