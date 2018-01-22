HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredIs Cain Velasquez the Last Man Standing to Oppose Stipe Miocic?

featuredDana White: Robert Whittaker in Serious Condition

featuredChael Sonnen Grinds Out a Win; Rory MacDonald Takes the Belt (Bellator 192 Results)

featuredStipe Miocic Dominates Francis Ngannou to Become Longest Reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion in History

Bellator 192 Fight Highlights: Chael Sonnen Overcomes 31 Pounds to Topple Rampage

January 22, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Bellator 192 descended upon Inglewood, Calif., on Saturday night, kicking off the fight promotion’s 2018 and launching the Paramount Network, the rebranding of Spike TV.

The Bellator 192 fight card was headlined by Chael Sonnen overcoming a 31-pound weight differential to upset Rampage Jackson in the opening bout of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix. Rory MacDonald came to Bellator to become a world champion and just two fights into his tenure, the former UFC contender took the title from Douglas Lima. Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler also took a turn toward reclaiming the belt by defeating a game Goiti Yamauchi.

Check out the full Bellator 192: Rampage vs. Sonnen fight highlights from Saturday night’s event.

TRENDING > LFA 31 Results & Fight Highlights: Thanh Le Takes Punches His Way to Title

Bellator 129: Rampage vs. Sonnen Official Results

Main Card:

  • Chael Sonnen def. Rampage Jackson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Rory MacDonald def. Douglas Lima by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-45, 49-46)
  • Michael Chandler def. Goiti Yamauchi by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)
  • Aaron Pico def. Shane Kruchten by knockout at 0:37, R1
  • Henry Corrales def. Georgi Karakhanyan by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card:

  • Guilherme Vasconcelos def. Ivan Castillo by submission (arm-triangle choke) 4:12, R1
  • Devon Brock def. Khonry Gracie by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Jose Campos def. Haim Gozali by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Joey Davis def. Ian Butler by TKO (spinning back kick and punches) at 0:39, R1
  • Jean-Paul Le-Bosnoyani def. Isaiah Culpepper by submission (armbar) at 2:11, R3
  • Johnny Cisneros def. Marlen Magee by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:28, R3

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA