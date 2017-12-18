Bellator 192: Douglas Lima vs. Rory MacDonald Preview

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Bellator MMA commentator Jimmy Smith breaks down the upcoming Bellator 192 welterweight world title fight between champion Douglas Lima and Rory MacDonald. Bellator 192 takes place on Jan. 20 in Los Angeles. The fight card also features Quinton “Rampage” Jackson vs. Chael Sonnen in the first quarterfinal bout of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Believes He’d Win Floyd Mayweather Rematch, but Not Obsessed

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram