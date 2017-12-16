               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos Weigh-in Video

Robbie Lawler UFC 214 weigh

featuredLawler vs. dos Anjos Set, but One Fight Cancelled at UFC on FOX 26 Weigh-in

Robbie Lawler

featuredRobbie Lawler: ‘If I Fight to the Best of My Abilities, There’s No Stopping Me’

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - post fight press conference

featuredMayweather vs. McGregor Officially Lands as No. 2 Pay-Per-View of All Time

Bellator 191 Results & Fight Highlights: Michael McDonald and Valerie Letourneau Win Debuts

December 16, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

It was a night of firsts, as UFC veterans Michael McDonald and Valerie Letourneau made their promotional debuts at Bellator 191 on Friday night in Newcastle, England. 

They also each notched their first Bellator victories, both winning hard-fought battles by way of unanimous decision.

“I was happy with the performance. He ate some heavy punches. I hit him hard enough to break my right hand again, so he’s very durable and I expected that from him,” said McDonald. “I think that I have some pretty high accolades for a bantamweight, but I really have no idea how that stacks up to the other guys in my division. We will let this hand heal up and find out soon.”

Following her victory, Letourneau said, “I think experience has taught me to be patient in the fight and to fight smart. You always want to put on a show, but sometimes it can cost you the fight. In my last fight, I didn’t do enough because I was too careful. I wanted to bring all that experience together and make the best of it.”

The promotion is now off for the holidays, returning to action with Bellator 192 on Jan. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles, where Douglas Lima puts his welterweight championship on the line against Rory MacDonald. The card also features Quinton “Rampage” Jackson vs. Chael Sonnen in the first quarterfinal bout of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix.

TRENDING > Tony Ferguson Rips Eddie Alvarez and His ‘Most Violent Fighter’ Title

Bellator 191: McDonald vs. Ligier

  • Michael McDonald (18-4) defeated Peter Ligier (8-2-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Valerie Letourneau (9-6) defeated Kate Jackson (9-3-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Mohammad Yahya (4-1) defeated Ash Griffiths (4-5) via TKO at 3:26 of round one
  • Philip De Fries (14-6, 1 NC) def. James Thompson (20-17, 1 NC) via submission (guillotine) at 1:33 of round one
  • Jeremy Petley (12-8) def. Lewis Monarch (9-3) via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 27-30)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA