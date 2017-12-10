Bellator 190 Results & Fight Highlights: Rafael Carvalho Takes Out Alessio Sakara

               

December 10, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

A sold-out crowd was on hand for Bellator’s return to the Nelson Mandela Forum in Florence, Italy to cheer on their national hero, Alessio Sakara, in his bid for the middleweight title at Bellator 190.  However, reigning champion Rafael Carvalho emerged victorious in his third defense of the belt with yet another exciting performance. With the victory, Carvalho is now tied with Alexander Shlemenko for most title defenses in promotional history.

Additionally, Bellator has announced plans for a summer return to Italy in the country’s capital city of Rome on July 7 with an event that will air on the soon-to-launch Paramount Network. The date marks the company’s first trip to Rome, after hosting multiple events in both Torino and Florence.

“After the success of our events in Torino and Florence, Italy over the last two years, we knew that it was time to do a show in Rome, a city rooted deep in combat sports history,” Bellator President Scott Coker said. “The Italian fans have shown their passion for the sport and we look forward to bringing a huge card to Rome next year on July 7.”

Bellator 190: Carvalho vs. Sakara Results

  • Rafael Carvalho (15-1) defeated Alessio Sakara (19-12, 2 NC) via KO at 0:44 of round one
  • Brandon Girtz (15-7) defeated Luka Jelcic (10-3) via TKO at 1:57 of round one
  • Alejandra Lara (7-1) defeated Lena Ovchynnikova (12-5, 1 NC) via rear-naked choke at 4:09 of round one
  • Carlos Miranda (11-3) defeated Mihail Nica (6-1) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Gregory Babene (19-11) defeated Tony Zanko (1-5) via arm bar at 2:04 of round one

Bellator Kickboxing 8 Results

  • Raymond Daniels (13-3) defeated Giannis Boukis (27-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Joe Schilling (23-9) defeated Filip Verlinden (44-19-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • John Wayne Parr (98-32) defeated Piergiulio Paolucci (24-6-1) via TKO at 2:32 of round three
  • Hamza Imane (50-12-2) defeated Kevin Ross (45-13) via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
  • Gabriel Varga (14-5) defeated Roberto Gheorghita (30-7-3) via TKO at 2:49 of round two

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

