Bellator 189 Fight Highlights & Results: Julia Budd Defends the Belt

Bellator featherweight champion Julia Budd successfully retained her belt in a hard-fought rematch with Arlene Blenclowe at Bellator 189 on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Main Card

Preliminary Card

Sam Sicilia (16-8) defeated Marcos Galvao (18-9-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Gaston Bolanos (2-1) defeated Rick Gutierrez (0-2) via knockout at 1:13 of round one

Mandel Nallo (6-0) defeated Alec Williams (6-2) via TKO at 0:18 of round one

Juliana Velasquez (6-0) defeated Na Liang (6-2) via submission (arm bar) at 0:32 of round two

Cris Williams (3-0) defeated Thomas Lopez (1-3) via submission (triangle) at 1:39 of round one

Stephanie Geltmacher (2-0) defeated Ky Bennett (0-1) via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-27)

Brian Grinnell (9-7) defeated Kemmyelle Haley (7-6) via submission at 0:39 of round one

Brandon Phillips (7-3) defeated Jordan Howard (10-4) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)