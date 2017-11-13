Bellator 187 Fight Highlights from AJ McKee’s Hard-Fought Victory in Dublin

               

November 13, 2017
Check out the full event highlights from Bellator 187, where rising star AJ McKee battled through one of the toughest fights of his career to finish Brian Moore late in the third round in Dublin, Ireland.

Bellator 187: McKee vs. Moore Results

  • Antonio McKee def. Brian Moore by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:14, R3
  • Sinead Kavanagh def. Maria Casanova by TKO (punches), R1
  • Charlie Ward def. John Redmond by TKO (punches) at 4:59, R1
  • Kevin Ferguson Jr. def. Fred Freeman by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:57, R1
  • Paul Redmond def. Sergio de Jesus Santos by unanimous decision, R3

