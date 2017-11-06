Bellator 186 Fight Highlights: Ryan Bader Pounds Out Linton Vassell

(Video courtesy and permission of Bellator MMA)

Check out the full Bellator 186 event fight highlights, including light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader’s knockout victory over Linton Vassell.

Bellator 186: Bader vs. Vassell Results

Main Card:

Ryan Bader def. Linton Vassell by TKO (punches) at 3:58, R2

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane def. Emily Ducote by submission (armbar) at 3:42, R5

Phil Davis def. Leonardo Leite by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ed Ruth def. Chris Dempsey by KO (punch) at 0:27, R2

Saad Awad def. Zach Freeman by TKO (punch) at 1:07, R1

Preliminary Card Results:

Mike Wilkins def. Brett Martinez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:09, R2

Michael Trizano def. Mike Otwell by submission (D’arce choke) at 2:07, R2

Dominick Mazzotta def. Matt Loranzo by TKO (doctor stoppage) at 2:37, R1

Logan Storley def. Matt Secor by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Tywan Claxton def. Jonathan Bowman by KO (flying knee) at 1:29, R1

Frank Buenafuente def. Francis Healy by unanimous decision

