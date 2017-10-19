               

Bellator 185 Weigh-in Results & Video: Gegard Mousasi Cleared for Bloodiest Fight in Bellator History

October 19, 2017
(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Ahead of Friday night’s fights at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncassville, Conn., the Bellator 185 fighters stepped on the scale to make their bouts official.

Check out the full Bellator 185 weigh-in replay, where Gegard Mousasi made weight for his promotional debut. His opponent, Alexander Shlemenko, also made weight for what he promised would be “the bloodiest fight in Bellator history.”

Bellator 185: Mousasi vs. Shlemenko Main Card:

  • Middleweight Main Event: Gegard Mousasi (185.75) vs. Alexander Shlemenko (186)
  • Welterweight Feature Bout: Neiman Gracie (170.5) vs. Zak Bucia (170.25)
  • Women’s Flyweight Feature Bout: Heather Hardy (126) vs. Kristina Williams (126)
  • Lightweight Feature Bout: Ryan Quinn (155.5) vs. Marcus Surin (155)
  • Women’s Flyweight Feature Bout: Ana Julaton (125.5) vs. Lisa Blaine (122.75)

Bellator 185: Mousasi vs. Shlemenko Preliminary Card:

  • Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Jordan Young (200) vs. Alec Hooben (194)
  • Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Costello van Steenis (185.25) vs. Steve Skrzat (186)
  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Vinicius de Jesus (170) vs. Joaquin Buckley (171)
  • Lightweight Preliminary Bout: John Beneduce (155.25) vs. Dean Hancock (156)
  • Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Timothy Wheeler (144) vs. Pete Rogers (144)
  • 150 lb. Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Don Shainis (150) vs. Matthew Denning (149.75)
  • 150 lb. Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Frank Sforza (149.25) vs. Vovka Clay (150)
  • Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Kevin Carrier (156) vs. Jose Antonio Perez (153)
  • Flyweight Preliminary Bout: John Lopez (126) vs. Billy Giovanella (125)

