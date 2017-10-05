Bellator 184 Weigh-In Results and Video: Title Fight Officially Set

The fighters competing on Friday’s Bellator 184 fight card officially weighed in on Thursday in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Bantamweight champion Eduardo Dantas puts his title on the line against Darrion Caldwell in the fight card’s main event. Dantas tipped the scales at 134.5 pounds while Calderwood weighed in at 134.7 pounds.

The fight card also features two former featherweight champions. Daniel Straus (25-7) will compete for the first time since losing the 145-pound title against Emmanuel Sanchez (15-3) in the co-main event. Former champion Pat Curran (22-7) returns to the cage for the first time in 17 months to take on John Teixeira (22-2-2).

Bellator 184 Weigh-in Results:

– Eduardo Dantas (134.5) vs. Darrion Caldwell (134.7)

– Emmanuel Sanchez (145.2) vs. Daniel Straus (145.8)

– Pat Curran (145.6) vs. John Teixeira (145.8)

– Leandro Higo (135.2) vs. Joe Taimanglo (135.7)

Preliminary Card:

– Teagan Dooley (202) vs. DeMarcus Simmons (201.8)

– Carrington Banks (155.3) vs. Steve Kozola (155.2)

– L.J. Hermreck (144) vs. Westin Wilson (146)

– Justin Patterson (170.1) vs. Chance Rencountre (170.1)

– Sean Holden (157.4) vs. Shakir McKillip (159.6)

– Manny Muro (154.6) vs. Emmanuel Rivera (154)

– Ernest James (263.9) vs. Ray Jones (245.2)

– Daniel Carey (149.8) vs. Kendall Carnahan (149.9)

