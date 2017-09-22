Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull Weigh-in Video

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

Bellator returns home to the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on Saturday for Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull, where Benson Henderson and Patricky “Pitbull” Freire attempt to make a move on the lightweight championship. But first, the Bellator 183 fighters had to step on the scale.

Check out the Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull weigh-in from San Jose.

