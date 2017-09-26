Bellator 183 Fighter Salaries: Patricky Pitbull Takes Top Spot

               

September 26, 2017
Not only did Patricky “Pitbull” Freire get the better of former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson at Bellator 183, he also took the top spot on the list of fighter salaries.

Freire and Henderson went toe-to-toe for three rounds. It was Freire, however, that earned a split-decision nod from the judges. 

The victory was accompanied by a $45,000 win bonus, which pushed Freire’s disclosed salary to $110,000 for the fight.  Henderson fell well behind, earning $50,000 in defeat.

Roy Nelson, a former UFC heavyweight, earned $60,000 for his win over Javy Ayala in his promotional debut.

Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull took place on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull Fighter Salaries

  • Patricky “Pitbull” Freire: $110,000 (includes $45,000 win bonus) def. Benson Henderson: $50,000
  • Paul Daley: $50,000 (no win bonus) def. Lorenz Larkin: $40,000
  • Roy Nelson: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus) def. Javy Ayala: $50,000
  • Aaron Pico: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus) def. Justin Linn: $4,000
  • Goiti Yamauchi: $32,000 (includes $16,000 win bonus) def. Adam Piccolotti: $18,000
  • Tony Johnson: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus) def. Mike Ortega: $1,500
  • Kaytlin Neil: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Brooke Mayo: $3,000
  • Brandon Laroco: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus) def. Gaston Bolanos: $4,000
  • Corina Herrera: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus) vs. Jaimee Nievara: $1,500
  • Fernando Gonzalez: $12,000 (includes $6,000 win bonus) def. Alex Lopez: $2,500
  • Ricardo Vasquez: $2,000 (includes $1,000 win bonus) def. Justin Tenedora: $1,500
  • J.J. Okanovich: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Luis Jauregui: $1,500
  • Daniel Gonzalez: $2,000 (includes $1,000 win bonus) def. Anthony Castrejon: $1,000

Bellator 183 Disclosed Fighter Payroll: $513,500

