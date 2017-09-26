Bellator 183 Fighter Salaries: Patricky Pitbull Takes Top Spot

Not only did Patricky “Pitbull” Freire get the better of former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson at Bellator 183, he also took the top spot on the list of fighter salaries.

Freire and Henderson went toe-to-toe for three rounds. It was Freire, however, that earned a split-decision nod from the judges.

The victory was accompanied by a $45,000 win bonus, which pushed Freire’s disclosed salary to $110,000 for the fight. Henderson fell well behind, earning $50,000 in defeat.

Roy Nelson, a former UFC heavyweight, earned $60,000 for his win over Javy Ayala in his promotional debut.

Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull took place on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

RELATED > Paul Daley Lands Bone-Crushing KO at Bellator 183 (FULL Event Fight Highlights)

Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull Fighter Salaries

Patricky “Pitbull” Freire: $110,000 (includes $45,000 win bonus) def. Benson Henderson: $50,000

Paul Daley: $50,000 (no win bonus) def. Lorenz Larkin: $40,000

Roy Nelson: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus) def. Javy Ayala: $50,000

Aaron Pico: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus) def. Justin Linn: $4,000

Goiti Yamauchi: $32,000 (includes $16,000 win bonus) def. Adam Piccolotti: $18,000

Tony Johnson: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus) def. Mike Ortega: $1,500

Kaytlin Neil: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Brooke Mayo: $3,000

Brandon Laroco: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus) def. Gaston Bolanos: $4,000

Corina Herrera: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus) vs. Jaimee Nievara: $1,500

Fernando Gonzalez: $12,000 (includes $6,000 win bonus) def. Alex Lopez: $2,500

Ricardo Vasquez: $2,000 (includes $1,000 win bonus) def. Justin Tenedora: $1,500

J.J. Okanovich: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Luis Jauregui: $1,500

Daniel Gonzalez: $2,000 (includes $1,000 win bonus) def. Anthony Castrejon: $1,000

Bellator 183 Disclosed Fighter Payroll: $513,500

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram