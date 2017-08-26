Bellator 182 Results & Fight Highlights: Andrey Koreshkov Crushes Chidi Njokuani

(Video courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov continued his climb back into title contention by ground and pounding Chidi Njokuani out of their Bellator 182 headlining bout in the first round. Fernando Gonzalez and A.J. McKee also picked up impressive wins on Friday night at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y.

Bellator 182: Koreshkov vs. Njokuani Results

Andrey Koreshkov (20-2) defeated Chidi Njokuani (17-5) via TKO (punches) at 4:08 of round one

Fernando Gonzalez (27-14) defeated Brennan Ward (14-6) via submission (guillotine) at 1:02 of round three

Bruna Ellen (4-1) defeated Veta Arteaga (3-1) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

A.J. McKee (9-0) defeated Blair Tugman (10-7) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Joey Davis (2-0) defeated Justin Roswell (1-2) via TKO (strikes) at 1:35 of round one

Arlene Blencoe (10-6) defeated Sinead Kavanagh (4-2) via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

Chris Honeycutt (10-1) defeated Kevin Casey (9-6-2) via TKO (punches) at 2:06 of round two

Kate Jackson (9-2) defeated Colleen Schneider (11-8) via TKO (leg injury) at 5:00 of round one

Georgi Karakhanyan (27-7-1) defeated Daniel Pineda (22-13) via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 4:05 of round two

Henry Corrales (14-3) defeated Noad Lahat (11-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Vadim Nemkov (7-2) defeated Philipe Lins (10-2) via KO (punches) at 3:03 of round one

Talita Nogueira (7-0) defeated Amanda Bell (5-5) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:44 of round one

Ricky Rainey (13-4) defeated Marc Stevens (21-11) via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Kristi Lopez (1-1-1) fought Jessica Sotack (1-1-1) to a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)

Matt Secor (9-4) defeated T.J. Sumler (5-6) via submission (Americana) at 4:00 of round one

Tom Regal (2-0) defeated Kastroit Xhema (1-1) via KO (punches) at 3:21 of round one

Alex Potts (1-0) defeated Brandon Polcare (1-1) via submission (kimura) at 3:10 of round one

Joshua Ricci (4-0) defeated Brandon Warne (1-3) via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

