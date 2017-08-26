                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather weigh-in

featuredFloyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Weigh-in Face-Off

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor final press faceoff

featuredFloyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Face Off at Final Press Conference

Dana White head down on Jon Jones

featuredDana White: Jon Jones is the Best Ever, but This Might Be the End of His Career

Jon Jones

featuredJon Jones Fails Drug Test Following UFC 214 Win Over Daniel Cormier

Bellator 182 Results & Fight Highlights: Andrey Koreshkov Crushes Chidi Njokuani

August 26, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov continued his climb back into title contention by ground and pounding Chidi Njokuani out of their Bellator 182 headlining bout in the first round. Fernando Gonzalez and A.J. McKee also picked up impressive wins on Friday night at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y.

Bellator 182: Koreshkov vs. Njokuani Results

  • Andrey Koreshkov (20-2) defeated Chidi Njokuani (17-5) via TKO (punches) at 4:08 of round one
  • Fernando Gonzalez (27-14) defeated Brennan Ward (14-6) via submission (guillotine) at 1:02 of round three
  • Bruna Ellen (4-1) defeated Veta Arteaga (3-1) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • A.J. McKee (9-0) defeated Blair Tugman (10-7) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
  • Joey Davis (2-0) defeated Justin Roswell (1-2) via TKO (strikes) at 1:35 of round one
  • Arlene Blencoe (10-6) defeated Sinead Kavanagh (4-2) via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)
  • Chris Honeycutt (10-1) defeated Kevin Casey (9-6-2) via TKO (punches) at 2:06 of round two
  • Kate Jackson (9-2) defeated Colleen Schneider (11-8) via TKO (leg injury) at 5:00 of round one
  • Georgi Karakhanyan (27-7-1) defeated Daniel Pineda (22-13) via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 4:05 of round two
  • Henry Corrales (14-3) defeated Noad Lahat (11-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Vadim Nemkov (7-2) defeated Philipe Lins (10-2) via KO (punches) at 3:03 of round one
  • Talita Nogueira (7-0) defeated Amanda Bell (5-5) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:44 of round one
  • Ricky Rainey (13-4) defeated Marc Stevens (21-11) via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)
  • Kristi Lopez (1-1-1) fought Jessica Sotack (1-1-1) to a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)
  • Matt Secor (9-4) defeated T.J. Sumler (5-6) via submission (Americana) at 4:00 of round one
  • Tom Regal (2-0) defeated Kastroit Xhema (1-1) via KO (punches) at 3:21 of round one
  • Alex Potts (1-0) defeated Brandon Polcare (1-1) via submission (kimura) at 3:10 of round one
  • Joshua Ricci (4-0) defeated Brandon Warne (1-3) via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

-->
               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA