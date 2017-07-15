Bellator 181 Results and Fight Highlights: Campos Stops Girtz in Bloody Trilogy Battle

(Video and Photo Courtesy of Bellator MMA)
Bellator 181 ended in a bloody trilogy battle between Derek Campos and Brandon Girtz on Friday at WinStar World Casino, a Bellator stronghold in Thackerville, Okla.
Campos took the edge in their rivalry, earning a bloody TKO stoppage following two rounds of bloody battle in the night’s main event.
John Salter also scored a significant victory by taking out former The Ultimate Fighter winner Kendall Grove with a first-round technical submission via rear-naked choke.
Bellator 181: Campos vs. Girtz 3
Main Card Results:
- Derek Campos (18-6) def. Brandon Girtz (14-6) via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of round two
- John Salter (14-3) def. Kendall Grove (23-17) via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:37 of round one
- Emily Ducote (6-2) def. Jessica Middleton (2-2) via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Joe Warren (15-6) def. Steve Garcia (7-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Preliminary Card Results:
- Jonathan Gary (13-8-2) def. Will Florentino (5-5)via unanimous decision (29-27 x3)
- Romero Cotton (1-0) def. Aaron Rodriguez (0-1) via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)
- Logan Storley (6-0) def. Kemmyelle Haley (7-5) via TKO (elbows) at 1:44 of round one
- Andre Fialho (19-1) def. A.J. Matthews (8-7) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Amanda Bell (5-4) def. Brittney Elkin (3-4) via TKO (punches) 4:56 of round two
- E.J. Brooks (11-5) def. Guilherme Bomba (9-4) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Rafael Lovato Jr. (6-0) def. Mike Rhodes (10-5) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:59 of round one
- Justin Lawrence (10-4) def. Treston Thomison (10-6) via TKO (doctor stoppage) 3:34 of round one
- Valentin Moldavsky (6-1) def. Carl Seumanutafa (10-8) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
- Katy Collins (7-2) def. Bruna Vargas (2-2) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
- Jordan Howard (10-3) def. Johnny Marigo (4-1) via KO (punches) 1:26 of round one
- Guillermo Gomez (0-0) vs. Fernando Trevino (1-0) – Scratched