HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joanne Calderwood misses weight in Scotland

featuredUFC Glasgow Set After Weigh-ins, but Joanne Calderwood Misses Weight

featuredChaos Erupts On Stage After Team Mayweather Voltrons Conor McGregor at World Tour New York

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Face Off Dana White middle

featuredDana White Steps in During Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor first faceoff

featuredConor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Engage in Tense First Face-Off

Bellator 181 Results and Fight Highlights: Campos Stops Girtz in Bloody Trilogy Battle

July 15, 2017
No Comments

(Video and Photo Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Bellator 181 ended in a bloody trilogy battle between Derek Campos and Brandon Girtz on Friday at WinStar World Casino, a Bellator stronghold in Thackerville, Okla.

Campos took the edge in their rivalry, earning a bloody TKO stoppage following two rounds of bloody battle in the night’s main event. 

TRENDING > UFC Glasgow: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio Live Results, Sunday at Noon ET

John Salter also scored a significant victory by taking out former The Ultimate Fighter winner Kendall Grove with a first-round technical submission via rear-naked choke.

Bellator 181: Campos vs. Girtz 3

Main Card Results:

  • Derek Campos (18-6) def. Brandon Girtz (14-6) via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of round two
  • John Salter (14-3) def. Kendall Grove (23-17) via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:37 of round one
  • Emily Ducote (6-2) def. Jessica Middleton (2-2) via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Joe Warren (15-6) def. Steve Garcia (7-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card Results:

  • Jonathan Gary (13-8-2) def. Will Florentino (5-5)via unanimous decision (29-27 x3)
  •  Romero Cotton (1-0) def. Aaron Rodriguez (0-1) via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)
  • Logan Storley (6-0) def. Kemmyelle Haley (7-5) via TKO (elbows) at 1:44 of round one
  • Andre Fialho (19-1) def. A.J. Matthews (8-7) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Amanda Bell (5-4) def. Brittney Elkin (3-4) via TKO (punches) 4:56 of round two
  • E.J. Brooks (11-5) def. Guilherme Bomba (9-4) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Rafael Lovato Jr. (6-0) def. Mike Rhodes (10-5) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:59 of round one
  • Justin Lawrence (10-4) def. Treston Thomison (10-6) via TKO (doctor stoppage) 3:34 of round one
  • Valentin Moldavsky (6-1) def. Carl Seumanutafa (10-8) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
  • Katy Collins (7-2) def. Bruna Vargas (2-2) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
  • Jordan Howard (10-3) def. Johnny Marigo (4-1) via KO (punches) 1:26 of round one
  • Guillermo Gomez (0-0) vs. Fernando Trevino (1-0) – Scratched

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Joanne Calderwood misses weight in Scotland

UFC Glasgow Set After Weigh-ins, but Joanne C...

Jul 15, 2017No Comments12 Views

The UFC Fight Night 113 card is now official after Saturday's weigh-in in Glasgow, Scotland, where home country fighter Joanne Calderwood missed the mark.

Felicia Spencer ‘Conf...

On Saturday in Kansas City, Mo., Felicia Spencer (2-0)

Jul 15, 2017

Gegard Mousasi Books First ...

Gegard Mousasi has booked his first fight in Bellator

Jul 14, 2017

Sage Northcutt vs. John Mak...

Sage Northcutt will no longer fight John Makdessi at

Jul 14, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA