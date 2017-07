Bellator 181 Prelims LIVE on MMAWeekly.com, Friday at 6:45 pm ET

(Video courtesy of Bellator | REFRESH PAGE AT 6:45 p.m. ET TO ENGAGE THE VIDEO PLAYER)

Watch the Bellator 181: Campos vs. Girtz 3 preliminary bouts LIVE STREAM on MMAWeekly.com on Friday at 6:45 p.m. ET / 3:45 p.m. PT.

Bellator 181: Campos vs. Girtz 3 Main Card on SPIKE:

Derek Campos vs. Brandon Girtz

Kendall Grove vs. John Salter

Emily Ducote vs. Jessica Middleton

Steve Garcia vs. Joe Warren

MMAWeekly.com-Streamed Preliminary Card (6:45 p.m. ET):

Guillermo Gomez vs. Fernando Trevino

Jordan Howard vs. Johnny Marigo

Katy Collins vs. Bruna Vargas

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Carl Seumanutafa

Justin Lawrence vs. Treston Thomison

Rafael Lovato vs. Mike Rhodes

E.J. Brooks vs. Guilherme Vasconcelos

Amanda Bell vs. Brittney Elkin

Andre Fialho vs. A.J. Matthews

Kemmyelle Haley vs. Logan Storley

Romero Cotton vs. Aaron Rodriguez

William Florentino vs. Jonathan Gary

Some preliminary bouts may not air until after completion of the main card, as time allows.

