Bellator 180 Preliminary Card, Live on Saturday at 6 pm ET

June 21, 2017
(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Watch the Bellator 180 Preliminary Card, Live and Free on Saturday at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on MMAWeekly.com.

Bellator 180 Preliminary Card:

  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Ryan Couture (10-5) vs. Haim Gozali (7-3)
  • Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Jerome Mickle (2-1) vs. Anthony Giacchina (1-1)
  • Catchweight Preliminary Bout (168 1bs.): John Salgado (4-7-1) vs. Hugh McKenna (0-1)
  • Catchweight Preliminary Bout (130 1bs.): Matt Rizzo (9-2, 1 NC) vs. Sergio da Silva (6-8)
  • VOW Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Nate Grebb (3-1) vs. Bradley Desir (9-5)

