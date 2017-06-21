Bellator 180 Preliminary Card, Live on Saturday at 6 pm ET

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)
Watch the Bellator 180 Preliminary Card, Live and Free on Saturday at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on MMAWeekly.com.
Bellator 180 Preliminary Card:
- Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Ryan Couture (10-5) vs. Haim Gozali (7-3)
- Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Jerome Mickle (2-1) vs. Anthony Giacchina (1-1)
- Catchweight Preliminary Bout (168 1bs.): John Salgado (4-7-1) vs. Hugh McKenna (0-1)
- Catchweight Preliminary Bout (130 1bs.): Matt Rizzo (9-2, 1 NC) vs. Sergio da Silva (6-8)
- VOW Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Nate Grebb (3-1) vs. Bradley Desir (9-5)