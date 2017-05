Bellator 179: Paul Daley vs. Rory MacDonald Media Call Replay

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Bellator 179 headliners Paul Daley and Rory MacDonald field question from the media on a pre-fight conference call in the lead-up to their May 19 bout in London.

TRENDING > Anderson Silva Defends His Decision to Remove Himself from UFC 212

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram