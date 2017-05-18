Bellator 179 is Set After Paul Daley and Rory MacDonald Make Weight

Former UFC welterweight contender Rory MacDonald will finally make his Bellator debut opposite Paul Daley at Bellator 179 on Friday in London.

The two stepped on the scale on Thursday, both men making weight. MacDonald weighed in at 170.1 pounds, while Daley weighed 170.8 pounds.

The two headline a card that just recently lost its co-main event bout when Michael “Venom” Page fell out due to injury. He was supposed to have fought Derek Anderson.

A light heavyweight showdown between Liam McGeary and Linton Vassell, who also easily made weight, has been elevated to the co-headlining role.

Official Bellator 179: Daley vs. MacDonald Weigh-in Results

Main Card:

Welterweight Main Event: Rory MacDonald (170.1) vs. Paul Daley (170.8)

Light Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Linton Vassell (205) vs. Liam McGeary (205.5)

Heavyweight Feature Bout: Augusto Sakai (263.75) vs. Cheick Kongo (244)

Catchweight Feature Bout: D.J. Griffin (164) vs. Kevin “Baby Slice” Ferguson Jr. (165)

Welterweight Feature Bout: Dan Vinni (169.4) vs. Alex Lohore (170)

Preliminary Card:

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Jay Dods (154.75) vs. Alfie Davis (155)

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Dan Konecke (227.5) vs. Stav Economou (260.75)

Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Jamie Powell (125.2) vs. Amir Albazi (125.5)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Umer Kayani (168.75) vs. Nathan Jones (169)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Fabian Edwards (184.5) vs. Rafal Cejrowski (185)

Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Jeremy Petley (148.75) vs. Chase Morton (149.75)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Marcin Prostko (185.25) vs. Mike Shipman (185.75)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout:Salih Kulucan (135.5) vs. Diego Barbosa (136)

