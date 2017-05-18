HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor and Dana White

featuredDana White Inks Conor McGregor for Floyd Mayweather Bout

Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredMichael Bisping Says Georges St-Pierre Cancellation is News to Him

Luke Rockhold - UFC 199

featuredLuke Rockhold to Dana White: ‘Think Before You Run Your Mouth’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 211 Post

featuredWhat’s Next for Joanna Jedrzejczyk?

Bellator 179 is Set After Paul Daley and Rory MacDonald Make Weight

May 18, 2017
No Comments

Former UFC welterweight contender Rory MacDonald will finally make his Bellator debut opposite Paul Daley at Bellator 179 on Friday in London. 

The two stepped on the scale on Thursday, both men making weight. MacDonald weighed in at 170.1 pounds, while Daley weighed 170.8 pounds.

The two headline a card that just recently lost its co-main event bout when Michael “Venom” Page fell out due to injury.  He was supposed to have fought Derek Anderson.

A light heavyweight showdown between Liam McGeary and Linton Vassell, who also easily made weight, has been elevated to the co-headlining role.

TRENDING > Dana White Inks Conor McGregor for Floyd Mayweather Bout

Rory MacDonald vs Paul Daley Bellator 179 weigh

Official Bellator 179: Daley vs. MacDonald Weigh-in Results

Main Card:

  • Welterweight Main Event: Rory MacDonald (170.1) vs. Paul Daley (170.8)
  • Light Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Linton Vassell (205) vs. Liam McGeary (205.5)
  • Heavyweight Feature Bout: Augusto Sakai (263.75) vs. Cheick Kongo (244)
  • Catchweight Feature Bout: D.J. Griffin (164) vs. Kevin “Baby Slice” Ferguson Jr. (165)
  • Welterweight Feature Bout: Dan Vinni (169.4) vs. Alex Lohore (170)

Preliminary Card:

  • Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Jay Dods (154.75) vs. Alfie Davis (155)
  • Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Dan Konecke (227.5) vs. Stav Economou (260.75)
  • Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Jamie Powell (125.2) vs. Amir Albazi (125.5)
  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Umer Kayani (168.75) vs. Nathan Jones (169)
  • Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Fabian Edwards (184.5) vs. Rafal Cejrowski (185)
  • Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Jeremy Petley (148.75) vs. Chase Morton (149.75)
  • Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Marcin Prostko (185.25) vs. Mike Shipman (185.75)
  • Bantamweight Preliminary Bout:Salih Kulucan (135.5) vs. Diego Barbosa (136)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Jon Jones - UFC 197

Jon Jones To Daniel Cormier: ‘You’re Not ...

May 18, 2017No Comments14 Views

Despite Daniel Cormier currently possessing the UFC light heavyweight championship, Jon Jones doesn't consider him a champion.

Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg

Amanda Nunes Wants UFC Feat...

UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes still wants to fight

May 18, 2017
Conor McGregor and Dana White

Dana White Inks Conor McGre...

Dana White on Wednesday announced that he had finished

May 18, 2017
Rory MacDonald Bellator 179

Rory MacDonald Looking to T...

Rory MacDonald is looking to take over two Bellator

May 17, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA