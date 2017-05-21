Bellator 179: Daley vs. MacDonald Fight Highlights

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Rory MacDonald left a lasting impression in his promotional debut at Bellator 179 on Friday in London. He made quick work of slugger Paul Daley, submitting the Brit less than two minutes into the second round. Check out the full fight highlights from Bellator 179: Daley vs. MacDonald.

Bellator 179: Daley vs. MacDonald Results:

Rory MacDonald def. Paul Daley by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:45, R2

Linton Vassell def. Liam McGeary by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:28, R3

Cheick Kongo def. Augusto Sakai by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Alex Lohore def. Dan Edwards by TKO (strikes) at 0:56, R2

Kevin Ferguson Jr. def. DJ Griffin by TKO (strikes) at 3:40, R1

Stav Economou def. Dan Konecke by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:05, R1

Amir Albazi def. Jamie Powell by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)

Nathan Jones def. Umer Kayani by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:35, R1

Fabian Edwards def. Rafał Cejrowski by KO (flying knee) at 3:44, R1

Jeremy Petley def. Chase Morton by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)

Mike Shipman def. Marcin Prostko by TKO (knees) at 2:39, R1

Salih Kulucan def. Diego Barbosa by submission (heel hook) at 2:18, R1

Alfie Davis def. Jay Dods by KO (spinning side kick), R1

