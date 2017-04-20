HOT OFF THE WIRE

Bellator 178: Straus vs. Pitbull 4 Weigh-In Results and Video

April 20, 2017
(Courtesy of Bellator)

Watch the Bellator 178: Straus vs. Pitbull 4 weigh-in, which took place on Thursday in Uncasville, Conn. Daniel Straus and Patricio “Pitbull” Freire square off for the fourth time in the main event.

TRENDING > Cody Garbrandt Attacks TJ Dillashaw on TUF Redemption Premiere

Bellator 178: Straus vs. Pitbull 4 Weigh-in Results

Main Card:

  • Daniel Straus (145) vs. Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (144) 
  • Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (126) vs. Jessica Middleton (126) 
  • Saad Awad (164.5) vs. Ryan Quinn (164.5) 
  • A.J. McKee (146) vs. Dominic Mazzotta (146)

Preliminary Card:

  • Ed Ruth (185.5) vs. David Mundell (184.25)
  • Tyrell Fortune (244.5) vs. Branko Busick (220)
  • Tim Caron (195)  vs. Jordan Young (195)
  • Nick Alley (167) vs. Kastroit Xhema (165)
  • Don Shainis (149.5) vs. Max Kelleher (149.75)
  • Regivaldo Carvalho (139.5) vs. Jason Perrin (140)
  • Kemran Lachinov (164.5) vs. Sam Watford (164)
  • John Lopez (125.5) vs. Remo Cardarelli (124)
  • Chris Foster (145) vs. Shane Manley (146)
  • Thomas English (146) vs. Blair Tugman (146)
  • Billy Giovanella (124.75) vs. Joshua Ricci (126)

