Bellator 178: Straus vs. Pitbull 4 Weigh-In Results and Video

(Courtesy of Bellator)

Watch the Bellator 178: Straus vs. Pitbull 4 weigh-in, which took place on Thursday in Uncasville, Conn. Daniel Straus and Patricio “Pitbull” Freire square off for the fourth time in the main event.

Bellator 178: Straus vs. Pitbull 4 Weigh-in Results

Main Card:

Daniel Straus (145) vs. Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (144)

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (126) vs. Jessica Middleton (126)

Saad Awad (164.5) vs. Ryan Quinn (164.5)

A.J. McKee (146) vs. Dominic Mazzotta (146)

Preliminary Card:

Ed Ruth (185.5) vs. David Mundell (184.25)

Tyrell Fortune (244.5) vs. Branko Busick (220)

Tim Caron (195) vs. Jordan Young (195)

Nick Alley (167) vs. Kastroit Xhema (165)

Don Shainis (149.5) vs. Max Kelleher (149.75)

Regivaldo Carvalho (139.5) vs. Jason Perrin (140)

Kemran Lachinov (164.5) vs. Sam Watford (164)

John Lopez (125.5) vs. Remo Cardarelli (124)

Chris Foster (145) vs. Shane Manley (146)

Thomas English (146) vs. Blair Tugman (146)

Billy Giovanella (124.75) vs. Joshua Ricci (126)

