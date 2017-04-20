Bellator 178: Straus vs. Pitbull 4 Weigh-In Results and Video

(Courtesy of Bellator)
Watch the Bellator 178: Straus vs. Pitbull 4 weigh-in, which took place on Thursday in Uncasville, Conn. Daniel Straus and Patricio “Pitbull” Freire square off for the fourth time in the main event.
Bellator 178: Straus vs. Pitbull 4 Weigh-in Results
Main Card:
- Daniel Straus (145) vs. Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (144)
- Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (126) vs. Jessica Middleton (126)
- Saad Awad (164.5) vs. Ryan Quinn (164.5)
- A.J. McKee (146) vs. Dominic Mazzotta (146)
Preliminary Card:
- Ed Ruth (185.5) vs. David Mundell (184.25)
- Tyrell Fortune (244.5) vs. Branko Busick (220)
- Tim Caron (195) vs. Jordan Young (195)
- Nick Alley (167) vs. Kastroit Xhema (165)
- Don Shainis (149.5) vs. Max Kelleher (149.75)
- Regivaldo Carvalho (139.5) vs. Jason Perrin (140)
- Kemran Lachinov (164.5) vs. Sam Watford (164)
- John Lopez (125.5) vs. Remo Cardarelli (124)
- Chris Foster (145) vs. Shane Manley (146)
- Thomas English (146) vs. Blair Tugman (146)
- Billy Giovanella (124.75) vs. Joshua Ricci (126)