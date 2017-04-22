Bellator 178 Results & Fight Highlights: Patricio Pitbull Recaptures the Crown

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 22, 2017
1 Comment

(Video courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Daniel Straus have a storied history, having now fought each other four times throughout their careers. 

Freire, however, is took a decisive lead in the rivalry, recapturing the featherweight championship from Straus in their fourth match-up, which took place on Friday night at Bellator 178 in Uncasville, Conn. Freire submitted Straus with a guillotine choke just 37 seconds into the second round.

Rising talent Ilima-Lei Macfarlane kept her spotless record intact, submitting Jessica Middleton via armbar a little over two minutes into their fight. Macfarlane is now 6-0 as a professional.

TRENDING > Dana White: McGregor vs. Mayweather is Intriguing, but It’s ‘One and Done̵’

Bellator 178: Straus vs. Pitbull 4 Results

  • Patricio Freire def. Daniel Straus via aubmission (guillotine) at 0:37, R2
  • Ilima-Lei Macfarlane def. Jessica Middleton via submission (armbar) at 2:15, R1
  • Saad Awad def. Ryan Quinn via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • AJ McKee Jr. def. Dominic Mazzotta via knockout (head kick) at 1:15, R1

  • Timothy Malone

    Oh really the guy that beat the other guy twice beat him a third time? I guess now we will do best of 7, Bellator? (Is there seriously no one else in this division?)

               

