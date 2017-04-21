Bellator 178 Prelims LIVE on MMAWeekly.com, Friday at 7pm ET

(Video courtesy of Bellator | REFRESH PAGE AT 7 p.m. ET TO ENGAGE THE VIDEO PLAYER)

Watch the Bellator 178: Straus vs. Pitbull 4 preliminary bouts LIVE STREAM on MMAWeekly.com on Friday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Bellator 178: Straus vs. Pitbull 4 Main Card on SPIKE:

Featherweight Championship: Daniel Straus (24-6) vs. Patricio Freire (25-4)

Flyweight: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (5-0) vs. Jessica Middleton (2-0)

Lightweight: Saad Awad (19-9) vs. Ryan Quinn (13-6)

Featherweight: A.J. McKee (7-0) vs. Dominic Mazzotta (12-1)

MMAWeekly.com-Streamed Preliminary Card:

Welterweight: Ed Ruth (2-0) vs. David Mundell (6-2)

Heavyweight: Tyrell Fortune (2-0) vs. Branko Busick (Debut)

Catchweight: Jordan Young (6-0) vs. Tim Caron (6-0)

Welterweight: Nick Alley (1-0) vs. Kastroit Xhema (Debut)

Featherweight: Don Shainis (1-1) vs. Max Kelleher (1-3)

Bantamweight: Regivaldo Carvalho (3-2) vs. Jason Perrin (3-2)

Welterweight: Kemran Lachinov (2-2) vs. Sam Watford (2-1)

Flyweight: John Lopez (8-3) vs. Remo Cardarelli (6-5)

Featherweight: Chris Foster (10-5) vs. Shane Manley (3-2)

Featherweight: Thomas English (6-7) vs. Blair Tugman (9-6)

Flyweight: Billy Giovanella (9-5) vs. Joshua Ricci (3-0)

Some preliminary bouts may not air until after completion of the main card, as time allows.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram