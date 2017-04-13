HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz UFC 202 Post

featuredLike Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz Receives Reduced Bottle-Throwing Punishment

Jon Jones - UFC 200

featuredJon Jones: ‘I’ve Never Cheated’

Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson UFC 210 weigh

featuredAnthony Johnson’s Team Wants Cut of Daniel Cormier’s Purse for Controversial Weigh-in

featuredDaniel Cormier Retains Title, Anthony Johnson Retires (UFC 210 Results)

Bellator 177 Championship Bout Changed to Non-Title Fight After Failed Weigh-in

April 13, 2017
No Comments

Combatants from Bellator 177: Dantas vs. Higo and Bellator Kickboxing 6 cleared the final hurdle in Budapest on Thursday after taking to the scales. On Friday, both events will emanate from the Budapest Sports Arena in Hungary.

Eduardo Dantas vs Leandro Higo Bellator 177 weigh-inEduardo “Dudu” Dantas was set to defend his Bellator bantamweight belt against former LFA champ Leandro Higo. However, Higo was unable to hit his mark of 135 pounds. As a result, the five-round title fight has been changed to a three-round non-title fight.

Additionally, Bellator kickboxing welterweight titleholder Zoltan Laszak takes on Karim Ghajji in a championship rematch headlining a stacked five-fight kickboxing event.

Bellator 177: Dantas vs. Higo will be broadcast Friday, April 14 on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET, while Bellator Kickboxing 6 will air immediately following the MMA portion of the event, beginning at 11 p.m. ET.

Official Bellator 177: Dantas vs. Higo Main Card Weights:

  • Catchweight Main Event: Eduardo Dantas (134.6 lbs.) vs. Leandro Higo (139 lbs.)
  • Featherweight Feature Bout: Daniel Weichel (145 lbs.) vs. John Teixeira (145.6 lbs.)
  • Women’s Flyweight Feature Bout: Lena Ovchynnikova (124.6 lbs.) vs. Helen Harper (126.2 lbs.)
  • Catchweight Feature Bout: Adam Borics (144.4 lbs.) vs. Anthony Taylor (147.4 lbs.)

Official Bellator Kickboxing 6 Main Card Weights:

  • Welterweight World Title Bout: Zoltan Laszak (166.1 lbs.) vs. Karim Ghajji (168.7 lbs.)
  • Middleweight Feature Bout: Joe Schilling (187.8 lbs.) vs. Alexandru Negrea (186.5 lbs.)
  • Welterweight Feature Bout: Raymond Daniels (170.2 lbs.) vs. Csaba Gyorfi (167.6 lbs.)
  • Women’s Featherweight Feature Bout: Jorina Baars (142.7 lbs.) vs. Irene Martens (140.5 lbs.)
  • Featherweight Feature Fight: Gabriel Varga (145.4 lbs.) vs. Gabor Gorbics (145 lbs.)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Jose Aldo - UFC 200

Jose Aldo, Anderson Silva, and Max Holloway U...

Apr 13, 2017No Comments32 Views

Featherweight champion Jose Aldo and interim titleholder Max Holloway, as well as former middleweight champ Anderson Silva, fielded questions from the media.

Christian Lee

Christian Lee and Honorio B...

Honorio Banario and Christian Lee have drawn new opponents

Apr 13, 2017

Holly Holm vs. Bethe Correi...

Former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm will face No.

Apr 13, 2017

Sabrina Mazo Isaza Says, &#...

Sabrina Mazo Isaza (2-0) will have her first fight

Apr 13, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA