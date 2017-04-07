HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier

featuredDaniel Cormier Misses First Attempt, Drops 1.2 Pounds in Minutes (UFC 210 Weigh-in Results)

Daniel Cormier UFC 210 2nd attempt

featuredDaniel Cormier’s Baffling Two-Minute Weight Loss (UFC 210 video)

Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Already Training for Floyd Mayweather Fight

Jon Jones v Daniel Cormier

featuredDaniel Cormier Insists His Legacy Intertwined with Jon Jones

Bellator 176: Carvalho vs. Manhoef 2 Weigh-In Results: Title Fights Set

April 7, 2017
1 Comment

The 18 fighters competing on the Bellator 176: Carvalho vs. Manhoef 2 fight card in Italy officially weighed in on Friday. Middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho and challenger Melvin Manhoef rematch in the fight card’s main event.

Bellator 176: Carvalho vs. Manhoef 2 Weigh-in Results:

Main Card:

  • Middleweight World Title Bout: Rafael Carvalho (184.4 lbs.) vs. Melvin Manhoef (184.5 lbs.)
  • Women’s Catchweight Fight:Anastasia Yankova (133 lbs.) vs. Elina Kallionidou (131 lbs.)
  • Lightweight Feature Fight: Djamil Chan (156 lbs.) vs. Valeriu Mircea (153.5 lbs.)
  • Lightweight Feature Fight: Samba Coulibaly (155.25 lbs.) vs. Mihail Nica (153.5 lbs.)

Bellator Kickboxing 5 Main Card:

  • Lightweight Feature Fight: Giorgio Petrosyan (153.34 lbs.) vs. Amansio Paraschiv (153.78 lbs.)
  • Women’s Flyweight World Title Bout: Denise Kielholtz (123.2 lbs.) vs. Martine Michieletto (123.86 lbs.)
  • Catchweight Feature Fight: Nando Calzetta (154.88 lbs.) vs. John Wayne Parr (160.38 lbs.)
  • Welterweight Feature Fight: Mustapha Haida (157.52 lbs.) vs. Enriko Kehl (157.3 lbs.)
  • Featherweight Feature Fight: Gaston Bolanos (146.08 lbs.) vs. Luca D’isanto (142.56 lbs.)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Daniel Cormier at UFC 187

Daniel Cormier: ‘It’s Going to be...

Apr 08, 20171 Comment19 Views

Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier predicts that he'll defeat Anthony Johnson any way he chooses in their UFC 210 rematch on Saturday.

Anthony Johnson: ‘My ...

During Friday's UFC 210 weigh-in, Anthony Johnson was the

Apr 07, 2017

Dana White on UFC 210 Weigh...

UFC president Dana White discusses the UFC 210 weigh-in

Apr 07, 2017

Daniel Cormier Addresses UF...

Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier nearly missed weight for

Apr 07, 2017

  • Hurray I attained success to take home $98567.I found out about this project 6 months past and a pair of months before I definitely tried out and I have made superb money. It is supremely helpful for myself and also my family members.My friends are skeptical to see how really I settled my online career and my Life in few time. Thank you GOD for this….You can also obtain similar number of funds, if you have a laptop and internet access in your home. different complex skillfullness are not required to work on this project. I’m Liking it and you will also love it and you will not pardon yourself if you not take a look at the information >>>>>> B1Z.ORG/38U

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
UFC Fight Night 113: Las Vegas
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA