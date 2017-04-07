Bellator 176: Carvalho vs. Manhoef 2 Weigh-In Results: Title Fights Set

The 18 fighters competing on the Bellator 176: Carvalho vs. Manhoef 2 fight card in Italy officially weighed in on Friday. Middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho and challenger Melvin Manhoef rematch in the fight card’s main event.



Bellator 176: Carvalho vs. Manhoef 2 Weigh-in Results:

Main Card:

Middleweight World Title Bout: Rafael Carvalho (184.4 lbs.) vs. Melvin Manhoef (184.5 lbs.)

Women’s Catchweight Fight:Anastasia Yankova (133 lbs.) vs. Elina Kallionidou (131 lbs.)

Fight:Anastasia Lightweight Feature Fight: Djamil Chan (156 lbs.) vs. Valeriu Mircea (153.5 lbs.)

Valeriu Lightweight Feature Fight: Samba Coulibaly (155.25 lbs.) vs. Mihail Nica (153.5 lbs.)

Bellator Kickboxing 5 Main Card:

Lightweight Feature Fight: Giorgio Petrosyan (153.34 lbs.) vs. Amansio Paraschiv (153.78 lbs.)

Women’s Flyweight World Title Bout: Denise Kielholtz (123.2 lbs.) vs. Martine Michieletto (123.86 lbs.)

Catchweight Feature Fight: Nando Calzetta (154.88 lbs.) vs. John Wayne Parr (160.38 lbs.)

Welterweight Feature Fight: Mustapha Haida (157.52 lbs.) vs. Enriko Kehl (157.3 lbs.)

Featherweight Feature Fight: Gaston Bolanos (146.08 lbs.) vs. Luca D’isanto (142.56 lbs.)

