Bellator 175: Rampage vs. King Mo 2 Pre-Fight Press Conference Replay

(Video Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

The stars of the Bellator 175: Rampage vs. King Mo 2 main card fielded questions from the media on Wednesday at Willis Tower in Chicago. Hear what they had to say about their upcoming bouts.

